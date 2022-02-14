Harish Rawat Claims He Has To Stay 'young' To Defeat BJP In Uttarakhand Elections

As Uttarakhand went to polls on Monday, former Chief Minister and Congress leader Harish Rawat stated that this assembly election was a battle between the people of the state and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), asserting that he will be staying in politics for 15 to 20 years as he has to remain 'young' to defeat the saffron party.

'Have to stay young to throw BJP out': Harish Rawat

While speaking to ANI, Rawat said, "This election is about the people of Uttarakhand vs BJP. In the last 5 years, BJP has crushed ambitions of the people. I will stay in politics for 15-20 years. I have to stay young to build the future of Uttarakhand and throw BJP out of here."

'Indian Army is not BJP Army'

When asked on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seeking proof from the Indian Army on Pulwama surgical strike, Rawat stated, "Investigation will help prevent future such attack. What's the problem with asking for a proper investigation? How could so much RDX come on the highway? Modi Ji and BJP are insulting the Army. It is the Indian Army and not BJP Army or government Army. BJP is taking political advantage in the name of martyred soldiers. It politicizes our Army. It is neither mine nor yours, it is the country's Army."

Pulwama terror attack

February 14 is observed as a black day for India as the country had lost 40 Bravehearts back in 2019. On February 14, 2019, a suicide bomber of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group had attacked the CRPF convoy in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The suicide bomber was a 22-year-old Adil Ahmad Dar who rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the bus. The convoy had 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar. The attack, which was reported near Awantipora at nearly 3:15 pm resulted in the death of 40 CRPF jawans, while many others were left injured.