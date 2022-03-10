As the Bharatiya Janata Party is all set to retain its power in Uttarakhand staying ahead with 46 seats, in a major setback for the Congress, its biggest face Harish Rawat has lost the elections from the Uttarakhand's Lalkuwa seat. As the trends keep coming in for the Assembly seats in Uttarakhand, former chief minister and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat has been defeated by BJP candidate Mohan Singh Bisht.

As the initial trend suggests, BJP is leading with 46 seats while Congress is ahead on only 20 seats and other candidates are standing with only four seats. The 72-year-old senior leader has lost the Lalkuwa constituency in Uttarakhand's Nainital from where he had contested the crucial political battle in his five-decades-old political career.

Notably, the major defeat came hours after the senior Congress leader had exuded confidence over winning the elections claiming that the Congress has been receiving a good majority in the state. Earlier in the day, he said,

"There were variations in the exit poll. The variations had a margin of 9-10 seats, which means that the exit polls were not definitive, and cannot be trusted," he said, adding that everything with respect to the victory in election as well as formation of the government will be clear in the next 2-3 hours.

Meanwhile, Harish Rawat was to contest from the Ramnagar seat but later his seat was changed to Lalkuwa. On the other hand, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is also trailing in his constituency Khatima

Image: PTI