Harish Rawat Says 'course Correction Needed To Win Uttarakhand Polls' Amid Congress Crisis

After meeting Congress High Command at Rahul Gandhi's residence on Friday, party leader Harish Rawat addressed the media on Saturday and said that he expressed his thoughts indirectly. While talking to reporters, Rawat added that his 'clear indications' were that it should not look like party leaders are working in different directions but together. The 73-year-old said that the representatives of Congress will support him, and they will together lead the party to victory in the polls scheduled for 2022.

Harish Rawat ahead of Uttarakhand polls:

When asked if he is the CM candidate for Uttarakhand polls, Rawat asserted, "I have been telling this to Rahulji since the beginning that we should play our politics the way they have played, the way Delhi was snatched from us by RSS, we should play the same. It is not about me but party leadership. Whatever good happens, the credit will be of party leadership".

On disgruntlement with Congress

Speaking further on the cryptic tweets, Rawat mentioned, "It is an old tradition in the party that we express our feelings but in the end we do whatever the party leadership says. Some course correction is important to win upcoming elections, sometimes expressing pain is also beneficial for the party".

In his statement, the Congress leader also slammed the BJP and showered confidence over Congress' win in the upcoming Uttarakhand polls.

Harish Rawat's cryptic tweets

In a thread of tweets, Harish Rawat claimed that he was not getting the support of the party organisation at the grassroots level without which it will be difficult to fight the election. Without taking anyone's name, he accused the Congress leadership's representatives in the state of suppressing him.

Harish Rawat remarked, "Isn't it strange that the organisational structure in most places is turning its back and playing a negative role instead of extending cooperation when we have to swim in the sea of elections? The power has left many crocodiles in the sea which we have to swim. The representatives of the people on whose instructions I have to swim have tied my hands and feet."

"It has often come to my mind that enough is enough, Harish Rawat. I have swum enough, now is the time for rest," he conceded, adding, however, that he will face the challenges head-on instead of running away.

Image: Republic