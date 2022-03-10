Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Harish Rawat accepted full responsibility for the party's dismal performance in the state. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to form the government with an unassailable lead in 47 seats after the party won and will be in power for a second consecutive term, and the Congress has been restricted to just 19 seats in the 70-seat Uttarakhand assembly. Congress' Rawat could not retain his seat and lost by a margin of 17,500 votes from Lalkuan.



Congress leader Harish Rawat felt that the party's effort in getting the support of people has fallen short. "Our efforts were little less to win over the people of Uttarakhand. We were sure that people will vote for a change, there must have been a shortage in our efforts, I accept it and take responsibility for the defeat," said Rawat to ANI. He also termed the party's strategy to be "insufficient".

#UttarakhandElections2022 | Our efforts were a little less to win over the public of Uttarakhand. We were sure that people will vote for a change, there must've been a shortage in our efforts, I accept it & take responsibility for the defeat: Congress leader Harish Rawat pic.twitter.com/xiG0YuSnCF — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 10, 2022

Rawat's rationale for Congress's loss in Uttarakhand

Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat also apologised to the people of his constituency, Lalkuan.

"Only a formal announcement of my electoral defeat from the Lalkuan assembly constituency is pending. I apologise to the people of the Lalkuan area, which also includes all areas of Bindukhatta and Bareilly Road, that I have not been able to earn their trust and I have lost the opportunity to fulfil the election promises I made to them, in a very short time. You tried to extend a hand of affection towards me. I find myself in your outstretched hand," Harish Rawat kooed.

"Our campaign strategy was insufficient and I accept it as the chairman of the campaign committee. People worked very well and I had liked to thank them. I couldn't win people's trust but I had like to congratulate my daughter and all the winning candidates," Rawat said. Rawat’s daughter Anupama Rawat won the elections by defeating BJP minister Swami Yatishwaranand from Haridwar rural seat.



The state also witnessed the defeat of another political heavyweight - CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. CM Dhami lost from the Khatima seat against Congress's Bhuvan Kapri.



The 70-seat Uttarakhand assembly went to polls in a single phase election on February 14.

Image: PTI