Harish Rawat's Remarks Spark Speculations As Ex-UP CM Says 'Will Become CM Or Sit At Home'

Ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly election results, Congress leader Harish Rawat while exuding confidence that Congress will achieve major victory by winning more than 48 seats, said that either he will be made the Chief Minister or he will sit at home. Rawat who has been overseeing the party's poll preparedness while speaking to the media claimed that he is confident about Congress forming a government in the current 70-member assembly in Uttarakhand by winning the elections, while BJP will shrink to just 20 seats.

Further speaking on becoming the chief minister, he said, "I cannot compromise at this point of time as there are not many options for me. I will either become the Chief Minister or prefer to sit at home." The remarks made by Rawat seem to have created a situation of confusion. With regard to these statements made by Rawat, former Uttarakhand Congress chief Pritam Singh said that the choice of the chief minister will be made by the party high command and everyone will have to respect it.

Meanwhile, after the voting was concluded in Uttarakhand, Harish Rawat exuding confidence in Congress' victory said, "I can clearly see the Congress is winning the polls by getting 48 seats. There is a good fight in around six assembly seats. I would like to congratulate Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for saving BJP's respect as the party is going to get less than 20 seats in the elections."

BJP hits back at Harish Rawat

In an immediate reaction to this, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami debunked his claims saying that the Congress leader is confused. "Harish Rawat sometimes says that I want to see a Dalit Chief Minister and sometimes he says that he wants to become the chief minister, He is really confused."

Apart from him, BJP's media in-charge Manveer Chauhan also took a dig at the former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and said that he does not have the patience to wait for the poll verdict and has already started building castles on his own. "His impatience shows he entered the poll battle just to grab the chief minister's chair and has nothing to do with public concerns," Chauhan said.

Further accusing the Congress of being greedy for power, Chauhan said that the issue has reached a level that the fight for the chief minister's position has already begun in the party even before the poll results.

Image: PTI