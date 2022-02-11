Himanta Sarma Lambasts Rahul Gandhi's 'mentality'; 'Was Seeking Surgical Strike's Proof'

Campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of upcoming Assembly elections in Uttarakhand, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lambasted the Congress party on Friday. The BJP leader in a bid to highlight the 'mentality' of the grand old party and its high command, reminded how Rahul Gandhi had asked for proof when India under the late Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat had carried on a surgical strike in Pakistan.

Addressing the BJP rally, Sarma said: "Look at their mentality today, General Bipin Rawat who was the pride of Uttarakhand and the nation as well, under his leadership, India conducted a surgical strike in Pakistan. Rahul Gandhi then asked for proof. Have we ever sought proof of which father's son you are? What right do you have to ask for proof from the armed forces?"

"If the army says it had conducted a strike, then that's it. Why should there be a dispute regarding it?", he added, further questioning, "Did you not believe in Bipin Rawat? Do you not have faith in the sons of Uttarakhand working in the armed forces?"

#WATCH Rahul Gandhi wanted proof of surgical strike conducted by India on Pak. Did we ever ask you for proof whether you're Rajiv Gandhi's son or not? If our soldiers have said that they've carried a strike...then who gave you right to ask for proof: Assam CM HB Sarma in U'khand pic.twitter.com/fYLSbc4Dps — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 11, 2022

Congress was quick to respond. Speaking to the media, party MP Manickam Tagore underlined that Himanta Biswa Sarma has 'lost his mind' and said," Rahul Gandhi never questioned Army. His family members have sacrificed lives for this country. I demand an apology from him."

2016 surgical strike

In September 2016, in a first, India had carried out a surgical strike on seven terror launch pads across the LoC with the Army inflicting "significant casualties" on terrorists preparing to infiltrate from PoK, days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned Uri attack would not go unpunished. Seven terror launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC) were targeted by the Army on the intervening night of September 28 and 29 in a nearly five-hour-long operation during which heliborne and ground forces were deployed.

The Army had said the launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) were in the range of 2 to 3km from the LoC and were under surveillance for over one week and then Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu said the strikes targeted 5-6 places along Kupwara and Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir. In 2018, Republic TV became the first channel to access footage of the Surgical Strike.