JP Nadda To Visit Uttarakhand On Dec 28-29 To Take Stock Of BJP's Poll Preparedness

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda is set to visit poll-bound Uttarakhand for two days from December 28 to 29 to take stock of elections preparations, sources informed. In addition, it was brought to the fore that BJP national president will conduct a meeting with the party's core committee in a bid to review the ground reality of the state of affairs in Uttarakhand.

"BJP president JP Nadda will go on a two-day tour on December 28-29 to take stock of the election preparations in Uttarakhand. During his visit, JP Nadda will also review the preparations made by BJP in the state so far. Notably, BJP recently has started seeking public opinion regarding its Sankalp Patra (resolution letter)," a source stated.

BJP has fast-tracked the work with regard to Sankalp Patra by consigning nearly 40 chariots across 41 seats of the Garhwal region from December 14. The same is carried out with an objective to receive, study and review reports as submitted by them by a special committee.

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, BJP had won 57 seats, Congress secured 11 seats while two were won by other candidates.

On December 13, Nadda along with PM Modi arrived in Varanasi and commenced ther visit to the holy city by offering prayers at the Kaal Bhairav temple followed by a dip in the river Ganga near the Kashi Vishwanath temple. They began the journey from Sant Ravidas Ghat sat all the way to Dashashwamedha Ghat, which is famous for its daily 'aarti', where the PM and his aides witnessed the spectacular Deepotsav.

BJP President Nadda lambstes Opposition in Uttar Pradesh

Claiming that his party’s government in Uttar Pradesh made record payments to sugarcane farmers, BJP national president J P Nadda attacked the Opposition, saying "Jinnah is theirs and ‘ganna’ is ours".

The BJP leader made this statement more than a month after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav courted controversy when he mentioned Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah in a speech, along with Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Mahatma Gandhi.

Addressing his party workers here, Nadda said the Yogi Adityanath-led state government made a record payment to sugarcane farmers.

"Sugarcane is ours and Jinnah is theirs. We will win by contesting on sugarcane and exposing their Jinnah mentality," he said referring to the Assembly elections early next year.

Attacking the Opposition, he claimed that 20 sugar mills were closed during the BSP regime while 11 stopped operations under the previous Samajwadi Party government.