Ahead of the Uttarakhand elections, incumbent Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said that his government would work to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) with immediate effect if voted to power. Following this, senior Congress MP Kapil Sibal has now come forward criticising the same. The top lawyer and politician called out the Uttarakhand CM for his remarks and said that he was embarrassing himself with such comments.

Slamming Pushkar Singh Dhami for his remarks on the implementation of UCC, Kapil Sibal said that such moves shows that BJP was losing in the state. Sibal took to his Twitter to call out the leader for his comments and started his tweet by writing ‘Pushkar S Dhami’. “Please don’t embarrass your party and yourself when you make announcements about implementing the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand if BJP comes to power,” Sibal tweeted.

“This shows your party is losing in Uttrakhand and that you need some legal advice,” he further said in response to the CM’s comment. Speaking at a press conference in Khatima, Dhami had said that the BJP would form a committee to draft the Uniform Civil Code in the state as soon as they swear in. He had said the UCC would enhance social harmony and thus improve the state.

Promising to bring the UCC into function, the CM had said, “It'll enhance social harmony, boost gender justice, strengthen women empowerment & help protect the extraordinary cultural-spiritual identity and environment of the state.” Dhami also said that the code would bring equality in the state. "Soon after its swearing-in, new BJP govt will form a committee to prepare a draft of Uniform Civil Code in the state. This UCC will provide for same laws regarding marriages, divorce, land-property and inheritance for all people, irrespective of their faith," the CM had told ANI.

What is Uniform Civil Code?

The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) as mentioned in Article 44 of the Constitution, lays down that the state shall endeavour to secure a UCC for the citizens throughout the territory of India. The UCC will provide for one law for the entire country, applicable to all religious communities in their personal matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, land etc. Currently, Goa is the only state in India to have a uniform civil code based on Goa’s Portuguese Civil Code, 1867 dealing with civil rights, the right to property, and the breach of rights and remedies. While the Law Commission of India did say that there was no need for UCC in 2018, the Centre has requested it to make recommendations thereof.

