Late CDS Gen Bipin Rawat's Brother Refuses To Contest Polls; 'here Only To Serve People'

Stating 'here only to serve people' as the reason, late General Bipin Rawat's younger brother Col (Retd) Vijay Rawat refused to contest polls after joining Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in Uttarakhand. Vijay Rawat joined the BJP on January 19, Wednesday as he was impressed with the party's vision under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. As he joined the saffron party less than a month ahead of the state assembly polls speculations revolved in the media that he might be given a ticket by the party.

"I am not contesting the polls. I am interested only in serving the people of Uttarakhand. My purpose behind joining the BJP was to serve people and not hold an office or a post. During my 34 years in the Army, I was transferred to different places. I didn't get a chance to serve people of my own state. Now that I am retired I can do that," Col Rawat said in an interview to PTI.

The colonel (Retd) also added that he doesn't want to be tied up to a post.

Vijay Rawat speaks on Uttarakhand's tourism sector

Speaking on generating employment, Col Rawat said that the state's tourism sector holds the potential and can be utilised. He is currently raised in Jaipur where he shifted after his retirement five years ago. He also added that the sector can be used for at their homes and stop migration from the hills.

"With a growing tendency among people living in urban areas to take a break and spend a holiday in the unpolluted atmosphere of the hills, homestay facilities introduced by the state government have a huge employment generation potential," he said.

Yoga, trekking and other adventure sports is another area in which there are self-employment opportunities for locals in Uttarakhand, he said.

Bipin Rawat's younger brother speaks on the late CDS general

While speaking on CDS Rawat, his younger brother revealed that late Bipin Rawat was very passionate about serving the people of Uttarakhand from outside politics.

"My elder brother had specific development plans ready for different areas of the state including Almora and Ranikhet," he said, adding he doesn't want to talk about him much as thinking about his demise makes him distraught.

(With PTI inputs)

Image: Republicworld