Navjot Sidhu Dropped From Congress' Star Campaigners List For Uttarakhand Elections

The high drama in the Congress party continues ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections as it omitted Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s name from the list of star campaigners for the Uttarakhand polls. The party on Wednesday had released the list of star campaigners for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections, which will be held on February 14. The 30 leaders list includes Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

The list of 30 leaders of Congress campaigners was released on Wednesday and it has already started receiving questions from Congress followers. The list includes the names of the party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh, former party president Rahul Gandhi, party’s general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. However, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s name was not listed on the same.

Sachin Pilot, Harak Singh Rawat, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Harish Rawat, Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Hardik Patel, Indian Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, Uttarakhand Congress chief Ganesh Godiyal, and Ghulam Nabi Azad, are among other leaders listed by the party. The omission of Navjot Sidhu from the campaigner's list comes at a time when the infighting in Congress has increased marginally. Ahead of the Punjab polls, Navjot Sidhu, incumbent CM Channi and former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee Sunil Jakhar are in race to become the next CM face in the state.

Congress' internal conflict continues ahead of Punjab Election

As an end to Punjab Congress internal dispute, Captain Amarinder Singh was ousted as the Chief Minister earlier in 2021. The former Punjab CM has hit out at Sidhu in the past and accused him of undermining Channi's authority. He had said, "Sidhu's job is to run party affairs and Channi's job is to run the government". Differences between Channi and Sidhu have been growing, despite peace efforts made by the party's high command. The Congress party high command was earlier given an ultimatum of seven-ten days to pick the party’s CM face for Punjab. The party is expected to make a choice between the incumbent Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and the party's state in-charge Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Republic- P MARQ Opinion Poll suggest BJP’s retention in Uttarakhand election

The most recent Opinion Poll was held by Republic-P-MARQ between January 23-25 for the 70-seat Uttarakhand Assembly. The Opinion Poll for Uttarakhand election has projected the return of the Pushkar Singh Dhami-led BJP government. The saffron party is likely to retain power and win 34-40 seats in the 70-member Assembly. On the other hand, Congress is expected to see major gains bagging 27-33 seats, while debutant AAP wins 0-2 seats. The other parties and independents are likely to win somewhere between 1-3 seats. The elections for the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly will take phase in a single phase on February 14.

