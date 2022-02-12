Nitin Gadkari Avers 'Uttarakhand People Will Support BJP'; Confident Of Winning Election

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari expressed confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning the Uttarakhand elections under the 'young and talented' leadership of CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. Gadkari mentioned that the BJP government's commitment to completing development projects would help the party win Uttarakhand polls.

Dismissing the fact that Congress leader Harish Rawat continues to be a popular CM face of Uttarakhand, the Union Minister told Republic TV, "Dhami is a young and talented mand and under his leadership, BJP will 100% win".

"I strongly feel that Uttarakhand people will support BJP as they have witnessed several development projects including the Char Dham Pariyojana", Nitin Gadkari said.

Chardham Mahamarg Vikas Pariyojna is a project of the central government aimed to improve connectivity between Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri and Gangothri.

Nitin Gadkari, on February 9, released BJP's manifesto ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls and said the network of roads in Uttarakhand will become as good as those in the US in the next five years. "Besides making the pilgrimage to the Himalayan temples safe during all seasons, it will be the lifeline of the people of Uttarakhand," the Union Minister had told reporters.

Uttarkhand elections 2022

Uttarakhand is scheduled to go for elections on February 14 in a single phase. The Uttarakhand Election 2022 results will be declared on March 10, the Election Commission of India informed. Candidates who have been fielded by the BJP for Uttarakhand polls have been directed to work in close coordination with each booth president and person-in-charge of a page of the voters' list (also known as ‘panna pramukh’). The in-charge is the first point of contact for voters in the saffron party's structure of election management.

In the last 2017 Assembly election, BJP had secured a win on 57 seats out of 70 Assembly constituencies in the state.

Image: ANI/Republic