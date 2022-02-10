The war of words between Rahul Gandhi and PM Modi continued after the former described the PM as a "King" while addressing a poll rally for the Uttarakhand election. The former Congress president was responding to the PM's comment in Wednesday's ANI interview that he didn't reply to Gandhi's specific questions as he does not listen to him. Alleging that PM Modi believes in silencing political opponents by misusing central investigative agencies, Gandhi affirmed that he is not afraid of him. Gandhi's reaction comes at a time when the PM is also campaigning in the state.

Rahul Gandhi remarked, "There is no PM in Delhi. A king is sitting in Delhi. We don't want such a government. We want a government of the poor, farmers, small business and people involved in MSME and a government that gives jobs to the youth."

"He said correctly that Rahul Gandhi doesn't listen to Narendra Modi. Narendra Modi thinks that everyone is scared of him. He thinks that he can crush anyone with ED or CBI. I am not scared of Narendra Modi. On the contrary, I feel like laughing at his arrogance," he added.

On this occasion, Gandhi also lashed out at BJP for replacing two Chief Ministers- Trivendra Singh Rawat and Tirath Singh Rawat in Uttarakhand. According to him, they were changed owing to their involvement in "corruption". Moreover, he reiterated that 4 lakh youths will get jobs, a gas cylinder will cost less than Rs.500 and 5 lakh poor households shall get Rs.40,000 per year if Congress comes to power in the state.

The Wayanad MP asserted, "They changed three Chief Ministers because they were corrupt. Thieves have lined up in BJP. They let one CM steal him, then they called another CM and asked him to steal. Then, they removed him and asked the next CM to steal. The Congress party will usher in your government."

#WATCH In an interview y'day, Modi Ji said, "Rahul doesn't listen". Did you understand what he meant? It meant that ED, CBI pressure doesn't work on Rahul, & he does not back down. Why should I listen to him?, says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a public rally in Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/eEbWyq2bQx — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 10, 2022

Congress' key candidates in Uttarakhand election

In the first list of 53 candidates declared on January 22, Leader of Opposition in Uttarakhand Assembly Pritam Singh was fielded from Chakrata where he has won 5 times in the past. On the other hand, Uttarakhand Congress president Ganesh Godiyal has been again pitted against Minister Dhan Singh Rawat in the Srinagar constituency. From Khatima, Bhuwan Chandra Kapri will take on CM Pushkar Singh Dhami for the second consecutive time. Ex-BJP MLAs Yashpal Arya and his son Sanjeev who joined Congress on October 11, 2021, have been given a ticket from Bajpur and Nainital respectively.

However, the Sonia Gandhi-led party snubbed former BJP Minister Harak Singh Rawat by not naming him as the candidate from his constituency Kotdwar. His daughter-in-law Anukriti Gusain though found a place in the party's second list of candidates and will fight the polls from Landsdowne. In another development, late Congress veteran Indira Hridayesh's son Sumit shall make his poll debut in Haldwani.