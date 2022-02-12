Owaisi Dismisses Uttarakhand CM's Vow To Implement UCC: 'Uniform Doesn't Mean Common'

Scoffing at Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami's promise to 'implement Uniform Civil Code', AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday clarified 'Uniform does not mean common'. Speaking to reporters in UP, Owaisi said that UCC must be voluntary and not mandatory as suggested by Dr. B R Ambedkar. He dismissed this BJP promise as an election gimmick saying 'BJP is losing in Uttarakhand'.

Owaisi: 'UCC should be voluntary'

"Uniform does not mean that it should be common. Babasaheb had also said that it should be voluntary, not mandatory. Is it not written directly in the constitution of India that alcohol should be banned? What are you doing about that? We consider it just an election spoof. Because BJP is losing in Uttarakhand, they are giving these jumlas," said Owaisi. The 70-seat Uttarakhand Assembly goes to polls on February 14 and results will be declared on March 10.

Earlier in the day, Dhami promised to form a draft committee to draft a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state as soon as he was re-elected. Dhami claimed that UCC will provide for the same laws regarding marriages, divorce, land property & inheritance for all people, irrespective of their faith. These statements come amid statewide protests in support of hijabs in classrooms.

Speaking at a press conference in Khatima, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the BJP would form a committee to draft the Uniform Civil Code in the state as soon as they swear in. “This UCC will provide for same laws regarding marriages, divorce, land-property & inheritance for all people, irrespective of their faith. This Uniform Civil Code will be a step towards realising the dreams of those who framed our Constitution and solidifying the spirit of the Constitution,” Dhami said.

What is Uniform Civil Code?

The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) as mentioned in Article 44 of the Constitution lays down that the state shall endeavour to secure a UCC for the citizens throughout the territory of India. The UCC will provide for one law for the entire country, applicable to all religious communities in their personal matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, land etc. Currently, Goa is the only state in India to have a uniform civil code based on Goa’s Portuguese Civil Code, 1867 dealing with civil rights, right to property, and the breach of rights and remedies. While Law Commission of India did say that there was no need for UCC in 2018, the Centre has requested it to make recommendations thereof.