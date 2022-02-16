Owaisi Scoffs At Uttarakhand CM's UCC Vow; 'Saying Out Of Anxiety, Not In Manifesto'

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday rebuffed Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's vow to implement Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state, claiming that the BJP leader was making such promises out of 'anxiety'. Speaking to ANI, Owaisi stated that Dhami's promise was not mentioned anywhere in the BJP manifesto and alleged that the promise was made last-minute given that the ground beneath the saffron party was 'slipping away'.

"I've read their election manifesto, it's not mentioned anywhere. They have said it only at the end. They are saying this out of anxiety as the ground beneath them is slipping away," said AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

Pushkar Dhami vows to bring UCC in Uttarakhand

On the final day of campaigning for the Uttarakhand Elections, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that if re-elected, the BJP government will constitute a committee to draft a Uniform Civil Code. He added that there was a need to secure the cultural and religious heritage of Uttarakhand stating that the upcoming BJP government will form a committee to prepare the UCC draft after his oath-taking.

"Soon after our oath-taking ceremony, the upcoming BJP government will form a committee of those with knowledge of the legal system, retired employees, prominent people from society and other stakeholders. This committee will prepare a draft of the uniform civil code for the people of Uttarakhand. This UCC will be for equal laws on subjects like marriage, divorce, land, property and inheritance for people of all religions,” Dhami told a news agency on Saturday.

He also said that the UCC will be an 'important step' towards fulfilling the dream of the Constitution’s creators stating that it will act as an example for other states. Dhami further underlined that the UCC for Uttarakhand will provide for the same laws regarding marriages, divorce, land property & inheritance for all people, irrespective of their faith.

The 70-seat Uttarkhand Assembly went to polls on February 14. The results for the poll will be released on March 10 along with those of the other four poll-bound states.