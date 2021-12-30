PM Modi Inaugurates, Lays Foundation Stone Of Projects Worth Rs 17,500 Cr In Uttarakhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 23 projects worth over Rs 17,500 crore in Uttarakhand, two months ahead of the state assembly elections. Among the 23 projects, the foundation stone is being laid for 17 projects worth over Rs 14,100 crore.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), these projects cover a wide array of sectors/areas across the state including irrigation, road, housing, health infrastructure, industry, sanitation, drinking water supply. The programme will witness the inauguration of six projects including multiple road widening projects, a hydropower project in Pithoragarh and projects to improve the sewerage network in Nainital. The cumulative cost of the projects being inaugurated is over Rs 3,400 crore.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of the Lakhwar Multipurpose Project to be built at a cost of about Rs 5,750 crore.

Development connecting to rural areas:

Additionally, keeping in line with Prime Minister’s vision to improve connectivity at far-flung places of the country, inauguration and foundation stone laying of multiple road sector projects worth about Rs 8,700 crore was done.

Four lanes of 85 km Moradabad-Kashipur Road to be built at a cost of over Rs 4000 crore

Further, foundation stones of multiple road projects all across the state under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna was also be laid by the Prime Minister.

The road projects being inaugurated by the Prime Minister include a project of 99 km road widening from Nagina to Kashipur (NH-74) built at the cost of over Rs 2500 Crore

Prime Minister also inaugurated two sewage treatment plants of 7 MLD and 1.5 MLD capacity constructed at the cost of about Rs 50 crore at Ramnagar, Nainital.

In an endeavour to expand the medical infrastructure of the state and provide world-class medical facilities to the people in all parts of the country, the Prime Minister is laying the foundation stone of AIIMS Rishikesh satellite centre in Udham Singh Nagar district and Jagjivan Ram Government Medical College at Pithoragarh. These two hospitals are being built at a cost of about Rs 500 crore and Rs 450 crore respectively.

(With inputs from agency)