PM Modi Lambasts Congress For Using Late CDS General Bipin Rawat's Name For 'votes'

Hitting out at the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while leading the Bharatiya Janata Party's poll campaign in Uttarakhand's Srinagar, said that the party had used late CDS General Bipin Rawat's name for gaining electoral benefits. PM Modi, who was addressing the BJP's 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha' on Thursday, accused the Congress of using cut-outs of late Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat in their election rallies for gathering votes in the hilly state.

Further, calling out the fallacies of the grand old party, he also accused them of politicizing Bipin Rawat's name even after he was appointed as the first CDS. "A leader of the party even called him 'Sadak ka Gunda'. This is the kind of hatred they have for the soldiers", he added.

Further slamming the Congress government in Uttarakhand, PM Modi said that Atal Bihari Vajpayee had a vision for Uttarakhand and wanted to make the life of the people easier, however, the people who opposed the creation of Uttarakhand got power and stopped the state's development. "It was one of the major obstacles that were removed in 2014. They never cared when they were in power", he stated.

PM Modi enlists BJP's vision for Uttarakhand

Meanwhile, spearheading the BJP's poll campaign in Uttarakhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the people shared the vision of the party for the people. The Prime Minister during his address at the public event in Srinagar reiterated the plans as listed in the party manifesto issued by the Uttarakhand BJP. "It will play a major role in developing Uttrakhand in the coming decade with several promises made for the development of the youth, women, farmers, and everyone else", he said.

Also, reiterating his connection with the hilly state, the PM said, "The people of Uttarakhand know my connection and my devotion for the 'Devbhoomi' of this state."

He further spoke about the success of the BJP's 'double engine government' in the state and said that a holistic development will be brought to the state as works on several big projects including the Char Dham project, Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail line, and many others have been initiated. Also, campaigns have been initiated for delivering piped water through the Jal Jeevan Mission followed by the Atal Ayushman Yojana which has helped many in accessing proper medical support especially during the pandemic, the PM stated.