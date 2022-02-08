PM Modi Says Congress Used Uttarakhand For Its Own Leisure, Never Thought Of Its Potential

Ahead of Uttarakhand elections 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed the Congress, stating that the Grand Old Party has sown poison wherever they have engaged in politics of appeasement. He further stated that the Congress had used Uttarakhand for their leisure when they were in power but never considered turning it into a center for pilgrimage and tourism.

While virtually addressing a Vijay Sankalp Sabha in Uttarakhand, PM Modi said, "Congress' intention and loyalty can be figured out with their election campaign and slogans. They were in power in Delhi and UP for years, used to travel to Uttarakhand for leisure, but never thought of its pilgrimage, tourism, or Char-Dham. Villages were emptied, people migrated."

'Whatever they (Congress) do will be for a family's benefit': PM Modi

Escalating his attack on Congress, the Prime Minister further said, "They (Congress) know only four things, whatever they do will be for a family's benefit, will have corruption, will be politics of appeasement for votes, and will have developmental projects postponed for years, so they can fill their own pockets. I have a report on all four today."

"Today, when double-engine govt has given Rs 12,000 crore and completed 90% work for Char-Dham road project, they are remembering Char-Dham's name for the first time. Had they understood Uttarakhand's people, they would not have done what they did with Rishikesh–Karnaprayag railway line," the PM added.

'Congress has sown poison': PM Modi

"During voting, keep in mind that even though I reside in Delhi, Uttarakhand has a big place in my heart. We want to move forward and they want to pull us back. Congress has sown poison wherever they have talked about politics of appeasement. Look what they've done to Kashmir," the Prime Minister said.

This comes a day after PM Modi had asserted that the state's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the government in Uttarakhand under the leadership of current Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. While lambasting the Congress while addressing a virtual rally on Monday, PM Modi had said, "We consider Uttarakhand as 'Devbhoomi' but they consider it as their ATM. The people of this state have decided that such people will not be given a chance in the upcoming elections."

The Uttarakhand elections will take place in a single phase on February 14. Votes will be counted and results declared on March 10.