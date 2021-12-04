PM Modi Targets Congress-led UPA For 'weakening' People Of India; Outlines Their Approach

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday kick-started the poll campaign for the upcoming Uttarakhand Assembly elections & addressed a rally in Dehradun. PM Modi also inaugurated and laid foundations of major projects worth over Rs 18,000 crore.

PM Modi in Dehradun said that some political parties made attempts to provide beneficiaries to only one sector of people, whether it is of their caste, of any particular religion. He added that the system of discrimination in the society was introduced by the opposition political parties as a way to convert it into a vote bank.

PM Modi further outlined the approach of these political parties and said, "One form of their perversion is also to weaken the people, make them compulsive, make them your fascination. The basis of this distorted politics was that do not fulfill the needs of the people, keep them dependent".

He stated the previous government that was in power aimed to make people helpless, dependent, and weak. The agenda was to keep their position intact by pushing the public into misery.

PM Modi in Dehradun

Addressing a rally at the Parade Ground Modi said, "The infrastructure projects inaugurated and founded here today are part of this 'Mahayana'. We are doing things at double-triple speed to make up for the lost time," Modi said addressing a rally at the Parade Ground here".

Further referring to the projects he recently inaugurated in Kedarnath, Prime Minister said that the projects the reconstruction work done at Kedarnath by his government had brought a record number of over 10 lakh devotees to the Himalayan temple in 2019.

He then mentioned that the projects whose foundation stones were laid in Uttarakhand state on Saturday aim to develop all sectors, like the Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor will reduce the duration of the journey between the two cities to half. Some of the other projects launched include the country's largest elevated wildlife corridor, a child-friendly city project and a new bridge next to Lakshman Jhoola in Rishikesh.

Uttarakhand polls

BJP candidates stood tall against opposition parties in up to 12 seats in the 2017 assembly elections. Congress didn't hold much of a chance as some of its senior leaders had switched to the BJP ahead of the polls while a few others campaigned against the party’s candidates. Following the election, as many as 26 Congress members were dismissed from the party for six years. With the suspension still in place, several candidates now plan to be suitable candidates for a new party like AAP which will take on, given they have a sizable following in their areas.

(Image: @ANI/TWITTER)