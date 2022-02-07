With just a week left for the Uttarakhand elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the people of the state through a virtual rally and persuaded them to vote for the ‘double engine’ BJP government to power as ‘Congress never worked for the welfare of the state.’

Attacking the prominent opposition in the state, the Congress party, PM Modi urged the people to retain CM Pushkar Singh Dhami-led BJP government in the coming term as the Congress had always put ‘double breaks’ on the development of the state and had treated ‘Devbhoomi like an ATM.'

'They treated Devbhoomi like an ATM': PM Modi's jibe at Congress

In a scathing barb, PM Modi asserted that “the previous Congress governments have treated the naturally enriched state as their ATMs, they just wanted to fill their pockets, anytime they felt like to.”

PM Modi recalled that the BJP-led Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government had made the way for the formation of Uttarakhand, and it was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000, despite the Congress’ resistance. PM Modi further went on to add that the BJP had tried their best to develop the state in the following years, however, ‘some other individuals purposely devoid the people of the state of growth, in order to grow their dynasties.’

With another jibe pointed at Congress, he contended, “Congress didn’t want others to work in the state, because it was formed against their wish and to put Uttarakhand behind, they didn’t shy of putting national security at risk.”

Lashing out at the Congress, he reminded people that during former PM A B Vajpayee's government, they had cleared all grounds for the construction of the Delhi-Dehradun Highway, however, the ruling Congress in the state withered over the project and kept it on the sidelines by pinning the blame on the UP government for not giving clearances, even as, Congress and its allies were in power in Uttar Pradesh. PM Modi later reflected that after several years, BJP’s double engine government completed the

development of the highway after gaining power in 2017.



Addressing a rally for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections. https://t.co/wqOsqUzGeR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 7, 2022

“Congress subsequently left the work languishing on the grounds that the UP government hadn't provided the necessary clearances. But the fact is that the Congress headed government at the Centre and its allies were in power in Lucknow. The project was, however, completed when BJP's double-engine government came to power at Centre and Dehradun," PM Modi said.

Taking potshots at the former CM Harish Rawat’s stint, PM Modi claimed that even as he became the Prime Minister in 2014, he tried to bring reforms in Uttarakhand from the Centre, however, former CM Rawat-led Congress government had put hurdles in implementing those reforms till 2017.

'Double Brake government'

Calling Congress governments, ‘double break’ government, PM said, "In 2014 when you gave me the opportunity to serve you at the Centre, we removed the brake. We started work on the Rishikesh-Karanprayag railway line. We used to push the work from Delhi, but brakes were applied from Dehradun. In 2017, when Uttarakhand got a double-engine government, thereafter Rs 5,500 crore have been spent,"

Further extending his attack, "Rishikesh-Karanprayag railway line is a big example of how the brakes on development were removed after the BJP came to power. The work on this project was to be started a decade ago. However, the preceding government only put brakes on it. From 2011 to 2014, they (Congress) were ruling at the Centre and State level, putting in place a 'double-brake' government,” PM stated.

Image: PTI, Twitter/@narendramodi, @harishrawatcmuk