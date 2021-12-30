PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone Of 23 Projects Worth Rs 17500 Crore In Uttarakhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Lakhwar Multipurpose Project, first conceived in 1976 and lying pending for many years. PM Modi will inaugurate & lay the foundation stone of 23 projects worth over Rs 17500 crore. According to the Prime Ministers' Office (PMO) will visit Haldwani, Uttarakhand on 30 December and lay the foundation stone for 17 projects worth over Rs 14100 crore.

PM Modi to lay the foundation stone of 23 projects worth over Rs 17500 crore ahead of Uttarakhand polls:

Projects to realise PM’s vision to improve connectivity at remote, rural and border areas; Kailash Mansarovar Yatra to get improved connectivity.

Foundation stone of AIIMS Rishikesh satellite centre at Udham Singh Nagar and Jagjivan Ram Government Medical College at Pithoragarh to be laid in line with PM’s endeavour to provide world-class medical facilities across the country.

PM to also lay the foundation stone of Aroma Park at Kashipur and Plastic Industrial Park at Sitarganj and multiple other initiatives in housing, sanitation and drinking water supply across the state.

Lakhwar Multipurpose Project: Key details

"Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Lakhwar Multipurpose Project to be built at the cost of about Rs 5750 crore. This project was first conceived in 1976 and was lying pending for many years. Prime Minister’s vision to prioritise long pending projects is the force behind the project’s foundation stone being laid. This project of national importance, will enable irrigation of about 34,000 hectare additional land, produce 300 MW hydro power and supply drinking water to the six states of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan," statement read.

Development connecting to rural areas:

Additionally, keeping in line with Prime Minister’s vision to improve connectivity at far-flung places of the country, inauguration and foundation stone laying of multiple road sector projects worth about Rs 8700 crore would be done.

Four lanes of 85 km Moradabad-Kashipur Road to be built at a cost of over Rs 4000 crore

Further, foundation stones of multiple road projects all across the state under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna would also be laid by the Prime Minister.

The road projects being inaugurated by the Prime Minister include a project of 99 km road widening from Nagina to Kashipur (NH-74) built at the cost of over Rs 2500 Crore

Prime Minister will also inaugurate two sewage treatment plants of 7 MLD and 1.5 MLD capacity constructed at the cost of about 50 crores at Ramnagar, Nainital.

With this, several other development projects will be signalled green light by the Prime Minister.