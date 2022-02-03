PM Modi's Campaign Rally In Uttarakhand On Feb 4 Stands Cancelled Owing To Bad Weather

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in the poll-bound Uttarakhand, slated for February 4, has now been cancelled owing to the bad weather in the state. While informing about the update on PM Modi’s rally, BJP stated that “In view of the bad weather in the state, the virtual meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday has been postponed. Due to bad weather in the state, this decision has been taken from the organization level. He said that soon a program would be organized on another day.”

Putting their best foot forward, the Bhartiya Janta Party launched a mega election campaign in Uttarakhand on February 1. The saffron party has put all their veteran leaders to propagate the party’s agenda in the state ahead of the Uttarakhand elections. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, who is overlooking the party’s poll preparedness in the state on Sunday apprised that the BJP has arranged the set up of LED tv screens in all the 70 constituencies, from where people can listen to the BJP campaigners.

BJP deploys top brass for campaigning in Uttarakhand

Earlier, BJP had released a list of the star campaigners for Uttarakhand. The 30 member list included- Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, BJP National President JP Nadda, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Other prominent names in the list were Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, Uttarakhand election in-charge Prahlad Joshi, State in-charge Dushyant Kumar Gautam.

Besides them, Uttarakhand Chief Minister CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, State President Madan Kaushik, Union Minister Smriti Irani, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister of State VK Singh, Minister of State for Defense Ajay Bhatt, former Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, former CM Vijay Bahuguna, Trivendra Singh Rawat and Tirath Singh Rawat will also campaign for the party. Among the ministers in CM Dhami's cabinet, only Satpal Maharaj has been listed as star campaigners.

Republic- P MARQ Opinion Poll suggest BJP’s retention

The most recent Opinion Poll was held by Republic-P-MARQ between January 23-25 for the 70-seat Uttarakhand Assembly. The Opinion Poll for Uttarakhand elections has projected the return of the Pushkar Singh Dhami-led BJP government. The saffron party is likely to retain power and win 34-40 seats in the 70-member Assembly. On the other hand, Congress is expected to see major gains bagging 27-33 seats, while debutant AAP wins 0-2 seats. The other parties and independents are likely to win somewhere between 1-3 seats. The elections for the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly will take phase in a single phase on February 14.



