Pralhad Joshi Confident Of BJP's Win In Uttarakhand Polls, Avers 'will Secure More Seats'

Ahead of the Uttarakhand Polls, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Pralhad Joshi on Monday showered confidence that the party will form a government in the state with a higher number of seats than the previous elections. The Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister also added that BJP will break the record of not repeating the government in the state.

Joshi is also Uttarakhand's election in-charge of BJP and the remarks from him came after a meeting of the election management committee at the party district office in Haridwar. Uttarakhand BJP president Madan Kaushik was present in the meeting as well.

BJP's preparations are going well for upcoming Uttarakhand polls, according to Pralhad Joshi.

"Our preparations are going very well. The party is working relentlessly to manage poll preparations systematically. Two mega rallies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi were already held. We will hold three-four more rallies. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's popularity is also increasing," said the BJP leader while interacting with the media persons.

BJP's crucial meeting ahead of Uttarakhand Polls

Reportedly, discussions regarding strategies for the six assemblies of the district revolved around in the meeting. Senior party leaders have asked the local workers to work to strengthen the organization up to the booth level. The Uttarakhand Assembly polls are due in a few months' time.

Uttarakhand Polls

In 2017, the BJP had defeated the Harish Rawat-led Congress government in Uttarakhand Assembly election. The BJP had won 57 seats in the 70-member House. Thereafter, Trivendra Singh Rawat served as the Chief Minister of the state until March 9, when he resigned due to a collective decision taken by the BJP top brass.

His successor and Lok Sabha MP Tirath Singh Rawat's tenure as the CM was also short-lived and was replaced by Pushkar Singh Dhami as the Election Commission was unlikely to conduct a by-election owing to the COVID-19 situation.

AAP has tried to make inroads in the state in the last few months with a mass outreach campaign titled 'Uttarakhand me bhi Kejriwal', increasing online presence besides regular visits by high-profile leaders such as Manish Sisodia.

However, non-BJP and non-Congress parties have failed to make any gains in Uttarakhand so far which is evident from the failure of Uttarakhand Kranti Dal, SP and BSP. While AAP has declared Colonel (retd.) Ajay Kothiyal as its CM face, Congress is yet to confirm whether the Uttarakhand polls will be fought under Harish Rawat's leadership.

(With inputs from ANI)