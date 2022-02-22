Pushkar Dhami Mocks Cong Claim Of Winning 48+ Seats In Uttarakhand; 'Reality Is Different'

Speaking to the media in Dehradun on Tuesday, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami rubbished Harish Rawat's claim that Congress will win more than 48 seats in the Assembly elections. The state went to the polls and witnessed a voter turnout of 65.37%- which was marginally lower than 2017. Weighing in on Rawat's comment that Congress will not act vindictively after forming the government, the CM stressed that the ground reality was different as BJP was set to form the government once again with a thumping majority.

Former CM Harish Rawat had told the media, "Being a Congress person, I am saying that Congress will not work anywhere with vendetta. We need time to change the picture of the state, we are not coming to take revenge on anyone. I expect more than 48 seats".

In response, Pushkar Dhami said, "As the 10th (of March) gets closer, his number will keep on decreasing. His happiness for a few days will reduce gradually". He added, "The reality is different. BJP is going to form the government with a huge majority". Dhami contested the Uttarakhand elections from the Khatima constituency.

Uttarakhand elections

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly election, the Harish Rawat-led Congress government lost power after BJP won 57 seats in the 70-member House. Thereafter, Trivendra Singh Rawat served as the Chief Minister of the state until 9 March, when he resigned because of a "collective decision" taken by the BJP top brass. His successor and Lok Sabha MP Tirath Singh Rawat's tenure as the CM was also short-lived and was replaced by Pushkar Dhami as the Election Commission was unlikely to conduct a by-election owing to the COVID-19 situation.

While AAP declared Colonel (retd.) Ajay Kothiyal as its CM face, Congress did not project either Harish Rawat or any other leader as its Chief Ministerial candidate. Some of the key Congress candidates included Harish Rawat (Lalkuwa), LoP Pritam Singh (Chakrata), Uttarakhand Congress president Ganesh Godiyal (Srinagar) and Bhuwan Chandra Kapri (Khatima). Moreover, the former CM's daughter and All India Mahila Congress general secretary Anupama Rawat contested the polls from the Haridwar Rural constituency.