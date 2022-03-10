Pushkar Singh Dhami Grateful To Uttarakhand For Electing BJP; Hails PM Modi's Vision

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who lost the Khatima seat to Congress' Bhuvan Kapri, extended his gratitude to the people of the state for having chosen BJP as the succeeding government. The statement holds relevance as the ruling BJP comfortably surpassed the majority mark in initial trends and is currently leading on 47 seats in Uttarakhand Assembly polls. While the party has deemed the win similar to the party's expected lines, the elated incumbent CM deemed BJP's victory to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a press briefing, CM Dhami said that PM Modi-led Centre has changed the patterns that were followed for years. Referring to history, he said that the state of Uttarakhand always witnessed a switch of government but it was 'only under PM Modi's leadership' that the BJP-led regime has been re-elected.

"BJP is forming govt with a 2/3 majority. New records are being made since Narendra Modi has become PM. I am thankful to party and central leadership for giving an opportunity to a person like me of a humble background."

Exuding confidence in the BJP-run Centre, CM Dhami said, "PM Modi will become the Prime Minister again."

In addition, CM Dhami specified that he wished to thank the people of Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur for maintaining their faith in his party. He also mentioned the hard work of party workers who realised goals and attained heights, despite the pandemic. Reiterating his belief in BJP, CM Dhami said that people went ahead to choose BJP because of the service and governmental schemes under PM Modi.

BJP will form committee to formulate 'uniform civil law'

"I would like to thank the people of Uttarakhand for nodding to our double-engine government. They voted for BJP only after they saw our service in railway, healthcare, pandemic and infrastructure and the speed of COVID-19 vaccination's administration. Moreover, governmental schemes for the poor have made a difference too.

"PM Modi's vision is to work toward progress, while others indulge in mud-slinging and pulling others down," CM Dhami further stated.

Also, he vouched for promises made during Uttarakhand election campaigning and said that BJP will 'realise every goal they had promised." "BJP will make a high-power committee, who will draft regarding uniform civil law after the government is formed," he stated.

"I would like to thank the BJP stakeholders, the critics, the people and administration of Uttarakhand and party workers for working through tough times," he concluded.