Pushkar Singh Dhami Promises To Make Uttarakhand No.1 State Ahead Of Swearing-in As CM

Pushkar Singh Dhami who will be sworn in as the chief minister of Uttarakhand for a second consecutive term today, March 23, exclusively spoke to Republic TV and expressed confidence in making Uttarakhand the 'no.1 state in India'. Dhami will take oath as the 11th CM of Uttarakhand at Dehradun's Parade Ground in the presence of the top BJP leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP president JP Nadda are likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

Speaking to Republic, Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "I thank the people of Uttarakhand. I thank PM Modi for giving me an opportunity to serve the people again".

Ahead of his swearing-in ceremony, Dhami offered prayers at Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple in Dehradun. He then stated, "I will make Uttarakhand the no.1 state".

Along with Dhami, seven ministers including Ritu Khanduri, Satpal Maharaj, Dhan Singh Rawat, Ganesh Joshi, Rekha Arya, Premchand Aggarwal, and Saurabh Bahuguna will also be administered the oath today.

The BJP on Monday put an end to the long suspense over the Chief Minister's face of Uttarakhand and elected Dhami as the leader of the legislature party in the state. The BJP legislative party meeting was led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi.

Uttarakhand Election Results

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a comfortable victory in Uttarakhand to retain power by winning 47 seats, 11 more than the required majority in the 70-seat assembly.

Dhami lost elections against Congress candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri from the Khatima Assembly seat, as he succeeded to get a total of 41,598 votes with a vote share of 44.8 percent. Congress candidate who got 48,177 with a huge vote share of 51.89 percent, won the seat by a margin of over 6,500 votes.

Several MLAs, including Ganesh Joshi and Arvind Pandey, have given their consent for the name of Dhami as the leader of the legislature party. Seven MLAs of the BJP had offered Dhami to vacate their Assembly seats for him to contest for re-election get elected to the House.

(Image: Republic World)