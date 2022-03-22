Pushkar Singh Dhami To Take Oath As Uttarakhand CM In Dehradun On March 22

Uttarakhand Chief Minister-elect and BJP leader, Pushkar Singh Dhami, will take oath as the chief minister of the state for his second consecutive term on Wednesday, March 22. The date was announced just a day after Dhami was elected the leader of the legislative party in Uttarakhand on Monday.

The oath-taking ceremony will be held at the Parade Ground in Dehradun at 3:30 PM in the presence of several senior party leaders and ministers. The state Cabinet will also be administered the oath on Wednesday.

The decision to make Dhami the chief minister of the hill state for a second term was taken on Monday during BJP's legislature party meeting in Dehradun which witnessed the participation of the party's central observers for the state including Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, and BJP's poll in-charge for the state, Prahlad Joshi. It was after the meeting that Rajnath Singh made the announcement.

Taking to Twitter, the Union Minister congratulated Dhami and said, “I extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Pushkar Singh Dhami on being elected the leader in the BJP Legislature Party meeting in Uttarakhand. I am confident that under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and under the leadership of Dhami Ji, Uttarakhand will develop multidimensionally and at a very fast pace."

Uttarakhand election 2022 result

Following the state Assembly elections held in February, Dhami lost from the Khatima constituency in Uttarakhand. The results were announced on March 10 raising several speculations about him discontinuing as chief minister. Many names including former union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni, MLA Dhan Singh Rawat, and Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj were making rounds as the next possible Uttarakhand CM.

Notably, Dhami had lost to Congress' Bhuwan Chandra Kapri from Khatima by a margin of 6,579 votes in the elections. He got a total of 41,598 votes with a vote share of 44.8% against Kapri who got 48,177 with 51.89% votes. However, the BJP registered a major victory in the state and came back to power.

(Image: @PushkarSinghDhami/Twitter)