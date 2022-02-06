Sharpening his attack on PM Modi, ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, termed him a 'king' and not a Prime Minister. He opined that PM Modi listened to nobody and hence was a ruler, rather than a Prime Minister. Gandhi was addressing a virtual rally in Haridwar for poll-bound Uttarakhand. The 70-seat Uttarakhand Assembly goes to polls on February 14 and results will be declared on March 10.

Rahul Gandhi: 'Modi is a King, not a PM'

"Modi is called the Prime Minister. PM listens to the voice of the people. Modi does not hear anyone's voice as he is a 'king'. We want to a person who will visit the people in hail, rain or storm; hug them and work according to their demands," said Gandhi.

"Modi Ji is making two Indias - one for rich, one for poor. We will not allow that. We will implement NYAY scheme in which everty poor will get Rs 6000 per month," promised Rahul Gandhi. The Wayanad MP also performed the Ganga Aarti at Haridwar's Har ki Pauri, prior to his virtual address to Congress workers across Uttarakhand.

Gandhi's barb on PM Modi comes days after his fiery address in the Parliament where he accused the BJP of creating two Indias - 'One rich, one poor'. In his 'Motion of Thanks to the President's address', Gandhi said India is a 'Union of States', he claimed that the Judiciary, the Election Commission, Pegasus were 'instruments of destroying the union's voice'. PM Modi will address Parliament on Monday in the 'Motion of Thanks to the President's address'.

"There are two Indias, one India is for the extremely rich people - for those who have immense wealth, immense power. And then another India for the poor. The gap between these two Indias is widening," he said. He lamented that 3 crore jobs were lost in the last year and that 23 crore people were pushed back into poverty under the Modi regime.

Congress' Uttarakhand campaign

On February 3, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra released her party's manifesto at Dehradun for the upcoming Uttarakhand elections. The manifesto- Uttarakhand Swabhiman Pratigya Patra’ included a range of promises including a 40% quota for women in jobs, free power up to a certain limit for households, cheaper gas cylinders and 4 lakh jobs for youths. Harish Rawat - Congress' presumable CM face - will fight from Lalkuwa instead of Ramnagar, where was originally stated to fight from after Ranjit Rawat staked claim to the Ramnagar seat. Congress faces a beleaguered BJP and a rising AAP in the hilly state.