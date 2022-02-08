As the election fever grips five poll-bound states, all political parties have upped their campaign strategy by making it more innovative. Drawing inspiration from the Telugu Actor Allu Arjun’s recent blockbuster movie ‘Pushpa,’ Defence minister Rajnath Singh added some spice to his fiery jibe at the Congress while campaigning in Uttarakhand on Tuesday.

Uttarakhand elections: Rajnath Singh's filmy jibe at Congress

Likening the Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami with the movie’s popular dialogue, Rajnath Singh in Hindi said, “Congress ne Pushkar naam sunkar flower samjha (Congress has assumed that Pushkar Singh Dhami is just like a flower).”

Further equating with the film’s dialogue, BJP leader added, “Pushkar flower bhi hain, aur fire Bhi (Pushkar Singh Dhami can be like a flower as well as like a fire.)” Rajnath Singh’s political banter was inspired by the movie’s famous dialogue in Hindi ('Pushpa flower Nahi, Fire hain.')

"उत्तराखंड के मुख्यमंत्री सरल हैं, सौम्य भी हैं और नाम भी पुष्कर है। आजकल एक फ़िल्म की चर्चा खूब हो रही है। फ़िल्म का नाम है पुष्पा।

पुष्कर सुनकर कांग्रेस उनको केवल फ़्लॉवर समझ रही है। अपना पुष्कर फ़्लावर भी है और फ़ायर भी। यह पुष्कर धामी न रुकेगा न झुकेगा।" pic.twitter.com/TAGSixinmO — BJP Uttarakhand (@BJP4UK) February 8, 2022

'Developing Uttarakhand was Vajpayee's Dream': Rajnath Singh

Besides, Raksha Mantri also highlighted the work done by the BJP government in the state over the last five years and averred that the party is committed to making it an ‘ideal & developed state'.

Rajnath Singh went on to say that making Uttarakhand the centre of attraction was former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s dream and CM Pushkar Singh Dhami led government is dedicated to elevating the state to that level. He further urged the electorate to cast their votes in the favour of the BJP.

Attacking Congress, BJP leader denounced the party for "snatching away the special status of Uttarakhand," and "resisting the formation of the state". He apprised that the PM Modi led BJP government restored the special status accorded to the state in 2014 after coming to power.

"Congressmen snatched the special status of Uttarakhand and they are now coming to seek your vote. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had again given the state special status after the BJP-led Central government came into power in 2014," he added.

He further claimed that Congress is not revealing the name of the Chief Ministerial candidate in the state as they are dealing with internal rifts & conflicts.’

Singh reiterated the saffron party’s motto, "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas,” and exuded that the people of Uttarakhand will raise them to power again in the coming polls. Around 78 lakh voters will elect the upcoming Uttarakhand government in the forthcoming polls scheduled on February 14. The results of the elections will be announced on March 10.