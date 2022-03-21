The suspense over the next Uttarakhand CM will end on Monday evening as Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to announce the selection, report sources. Rajnath Singh along with MOS Meenakshi Lekhi, state in-charge Dushyant Gautam will attend the BJP Legislative meeting in Dehradun at 4 PM. All newly-elected BJP MLAs, BJP MPs and election in-charge Prahlad Joshi will participate in the meeting.

New Uttarakhand CM to be announced at 4 PM

As per sources, those in the race for the next Uttarakhand CM are - caretaker CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Satpal Maharaj, Dhan Singh Rawat, Ritu Khanduri, former Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Union Minister of State Ajay Bhatt, MP Anil Baluni. While Satpal Maharaj, Dhan Singh Rawat and Ritu Khanduri retained Chaubattakhal, Srinagar and Kotdwar respectively, Dhami failed to win Khatima again. On the other hand, Pokhriyal is Uttarakhand's ex-CM, Bhatt is a Uttarakhand Lok Sabha MP and Baluni is a Uttrakhand Rajya Sabha MP.

Moreover, all elected MLAs will be administered the oath of office through Protem Speaker at 11 AM in the Vidhan Sabha Bhawan in Dehradun. BJP has chosen Banshidhar Bhagat as the protem speaker. The saffron party which retained the hilly state with 48 seats, is in a quandary after its CM face Pushkar Singh Dhami failed to win his own seat.

For the past 1 week, BJP's CMs - Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Pramod Sawant (Goa), N Biren Singh (Manipur) and Pushkar Singh Dhami (Uttarakhand) have been meeting top BJP leadership in Delhi to discuss CM face and govt formation. Sources have stated that Sawant will be retained in Goa and the Manipur MLAs have re-elected N Biren Singh as the leader- ushering his 2nd term. Though Dhami's poll loss has put his retention in doubt, Yogi Adityanath is assured a second term after winning Gorakhpur with over 1 lakh votes and will take oath on March 25.

BJP wins 2nd term, breaks 21-year jinx

Since its inception, Uttarakhand has never voted for the same govt twice. Winning a comfortable majority, BJP has created history by winning 48 seats while Congress won only 19 seats and AAP failed to win a single seat. Inspite of changing two CMS and facing a formidable Opposition face - Congress' Harish Rawat, BJP was awarded a comfortable majority with 44.3% of the votes. However, incumbent CM Pushkar Singh Dhami lost from his seat - Khatima to Congress' Bhuwan Chandra Kapri by 7000+ votes. Similarly, Congress' CM hopeful - Harish Rawat lost to BJP's Dr. Mohan Singh Bisht in Lalkuwa by 17000+ votes.