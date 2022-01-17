'Ready To Welcome Harak Singh Rawat To Congress If He Accepts His Mistake': Harish Rawat

Harak Singh Rawat, who has been expelled from the BJP and dismissed from the Uttarakhand Cabinet, is now set to join the Congress party. Reacting to the development, former Uttarakhand chief minister and Congress leader Harish Rawat said that the party is ready to accept the newly expelled BJP minister if he accepts leaving the Congress party was a mistake. Harak Rawat affirmed that he will join the Congress, and work selflessly for their victory.

Speaking about accepting Harak Singh Rawat into the party, Congress leader Harish Rawat said, “If he (expelled Uttarakhand BJP Minister Harak Sing) will accept his mistake of leaving the Congress party, then we're ready to welcome him.” Other Congress leaders are also in support of welcoming Harak Singh into the party after he met with the party leadership.

Harak Singh Rawat had burst into tears on Monday as he denounced the BJP for the 'hasty' decision. Harak Rawat claimed that the party leadership did not speak to him even once before the expulsion. "They (BJP) didn't talk to me once before taking such a big decision. If I hadn't left Congress to join BJP, I would have resigned from BJP four years ago. I don't have much interest in being a minister, I just wanted to work," he said.

Will work selflessly for Congress' victory: Harak Rawat

Speaking about his plans for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, Harak Rawat affirmed that he will join the Congress and work selflessly for their victory. He expressed confidence that the party will form the next government in Uttarakhand. The BJP MLA had switched allegiance from the Sonia Gandhi-led party in 2017 and won from the Kotdwar Assembly constituency to become a Minister in the state government. However, things have not been all that well between Rawat and the BJP for the past few months.

He also missed the BJP's core-committee meet on Sunday, raising speculation that he may be considering switching to Congress. Later in the day, Rawat was removed from the state Cabinet and the BJP expelled him for six years. He held the Forest and Environment portfolio in the Pushkar Singh Dhami-led BJP government. According to sources, Harak Singh Rawat is in touch with the Congress and talks are on about his re-induction with two other BJP MLAs.

The Uttarakhand Election for the 70-member Assembly will be held in one phase on February 14 and results will be declared on March 10.

(Image: ANI/PTI)