Trivendra Singh Rawat Refutes Being In Race For Uttarakhand CM As Suspense Continues

As suspense over the next Uttarakhand CM continues, ex-CM Trivendra Singh Rawat's name has cropped up on Sunday. Refuting any interest in the top post again, Rawat said that he had not even contested elections. The saffron party which retained the hilly state with 48 seats, is in a quandary after its CM face Pushkar Singh Dhami failed to retain Khatima in the polls.

Trivendra Singh Rawat: 'Not in line for CM'

"I am not in line for CM as I have not contested the election. A strong BJP leader will become the Chief Minister," said Rawat. Trivendra Singh Rawat was replaced with Tirath Singh Rawat in March 2021, ten days before the completion of his govt's 4 years, amid resentment among cabinet members. Later, 45-year-old Pushkar Singh Dhami took over as the new Uttarakhand CM from Tirath Singh Rawat who resigned citing 'constitutional constraints'.

Currently, BJP has called for a meeting of Legislative Party meeting on Monday evening to select its leader. Dhami and BJP chief Madan Kaushik, who has been in Delhi for the past two days, will leave for Dehradun tonight. All elected MLAs will take oath at 11 AM in Vidhan Sabha, tomorrow.

For the past 1 week, BJP's CMs - Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Pramod Sawant (Goa), N Biren Singh (Manipur) and Pushkar Singh Dhami (Uttarakhand) have been meeting top BJP leadership in Delhi to discuss CM face and govt formation. Sources have stated that Sawant will be retained in Goa, while N Biren Singh may be replaced. Though Dhami's poll loss has put his retention in doubt, Yogi Adityanath is assured a second term after winning Gorakhpur with over 1 lakh votes and will take oath on March 25. All four BJP legislative meetings will be held this evening to elect its leader - i.e CMs.

BJP wins 2nd term, breaks 21-year jinx

Since its inception, Uttarakhand has never voted for the same govt twice. Winning a comfortable majority, BJP has created history by winning 48 seats while Congress won only 19 seats and AAP failed to win a single seat. Inspite of changing two CMS and facing a formidable Opposition face - Congress' Harish Rawat, BJP was awarded a comfortable majority with 44.3% of the votes. However, incumbent CM Pushkar Singh Dhami lost from his seat - Khatima to Congress' Bhuwan Chandra Kapri by 7000+ votes. Similarly, Congress' CM hopeful - Harish Rawat lost to BJP's Dr. Mohan Singh Bisht in Lalkuwa by 17000+ votes.