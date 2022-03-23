In an exclusive scoop on Wednesday, Republic TV learnt that 11 Ministers are likely to be inducted into the new Pushkar Singh Dhami-led government in Uttarakhand soon. Earlier, Dhami was unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP Legislative Party despite losing to Congress' Congress's Bhuwan Chandra Kapri from Khatima. He will be sworn in as the CM for the second time in a row at around 2.30 pm today in the presence of PM Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his counterpart from Uttar Pradesh.

As per sources, all Ministers in the erstwhile Dhami Cabinet except Bansidhar Bhagat, Harak Singh Rawat, Yashpal Arya and Yatishwaranand are likely to find a place in the new government. While Rawat and Arya jumped ship to Congress ahead of the polls, Yatishwaranand lost the election from Haridwar Rural to Anupama Rawat. Some of the new faces in contention for a Ministerial berth include Umesh Kau, Vinod Chamoli, former CM BC Khanduri's daughter Ritu Khanduri, ex-CM Vijay Bahuguna's son Saurabh Bahuguna, Munna Singh Chauhan, Chandan Ram Dass and Khajan Dass.

Here are the Ministerial probables:

Satpal Maharaj

Bishan Singh Chuphal

Dhan Singh Rawat

Subodh Uniyal

Rekha Arya

Saurabh Bahuguna

Ganesh Joshi

Arvind Pandey

Ritu Khanduri

Umesh Kau

Munna Singh Chauhan

Chandan Ram Dass

Khajan Dass

BJP sweeps Uttarakhand election

All 70 seats in Uttarakhand went to the polls in a single-phase on February 14. Congress was seeking to take advantage of the fact that BJP had changed two CMs within a span of 4 months in 2021. Trivendra Singh Rawat served as the Chief Minister of the state until March 9, 2021, when he resigned because of a collective decision taken by the BJP top brass. His successor and Lok Sabha MP Tirath Singh Rawat's tenure as the CM was also short-lived and was replaced by Dhami in July as the Election Commission was unlikely to conduct a by-election owing to the COVID-19 situation.

While the exit polls showed a tight race between BJP and Congress, the former won a comfortable majority of 47 seats with a vote share of 44.33%. Though the vote share of the Sonia Gandhi-led party jumped from 33.5% in 2017 to 37.91%, its seat tally improved slightly from 11 to 19 seats. On the other hand, BSP bagged two seats despite having a marginal presence in the state. AAP failed to open its account with its CM face Colonel (retd.) Ajay Kothiyal losing to BJP's Suresh Singh Chauhan. While ex-CM Harish Rawat faced a humiliating loss in Lalkuwa, his daughter Anupama Rawat emerged victorious in Haridwar Rural