Uttarakhand: AAP Jolted Yet Again As Its Working President Joins Congress Ahead Of Polls

In another embarrassment for AAP ahead of the Assembly polls, its Uttarakhand working president Anant Ram Chauhan switched allegiance to the Congress party. A retired Indian Police Service officer, Chauhan had joined the Arvind Kejriwal-led party in December 2020 and was in charge of the Garhwal region. On Sunday, he was welcomed into Congress along with his associates by the party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and AICC state in-charge Devender Yadav.

Commenting on Chauhan's induction into the party, Yadav commented, "I have full confidence that you will keep the Congress ideology as the core and work with the rest of your colleagues for the progress of the state". As per Congress, the ex-IPS officer took this decision taking into account its pro-people policies. This came even as Kejriwal is set to visit Uttarakhand on Monday which will be his 6th election-related visit to the state.

After holding an internal party meeting at the Bijapur Guest House, the Delhi CM is scheduled to address a public meeting at the Parade Ground in Dehradun at 2 pm. Earlier on December 31, former Uttarakhand State Election Commissioner Suvardhan Shah had resigned from AAP's primary membership. The Uttarakhand Assembly polls are due in a few months' time.

Uttarakhand polls

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly election, the Harish Rawat-led Congress government lost power after BJP won 57 seats in the 70-member House. Thereafter, Trivendra Singh Rawat served as the Chief Minister of the state until 9 March, when he resigned because of a "collection decision" taken by the BJP top brass. His successor and Lok Sabha MP Tirath Singh Rawat's tenure as the CM was also short-lived and was replaced by Pushkar Singh Dhami as the Election Commission was unlikely to conduct a by-election owing to the COVID-19 situation.

AAP has tried to make inroads in the state in the last few months with a mass outreach campaign titled 'Uttarakhand me bhi Kejriwal', increasing online presence besides regular visits by high-profile leaders such as Manish Sisodia. However, non-BJP and non-Congress parties have failed to make any gains in Uttarakhand so far which is evident from the failure of Uttarakhand Kranti Dal, SP and BSP. While AAP has declared Colonel (retd.) Ajay Kothiyal as its CM face, Congress is yet to confirm whether the Uttarakhand polls will be fought under Harish Rawat's leadership.