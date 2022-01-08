Uttarakhand Becomes 1st Poll-bound State To Ban Political Rallies Amid COVID-19 Spike

In a big development on Friday, Uttarakhand became the first poll-bound state to prohibit political rallies amid the growing number of COVID-19 cases. This came amid the state recording 630 novel coronavirus cases, the highest single-day spike in 7 months propelling the active case tally to 1425. As per a government order, the ban on political rallies as well as demonstrations will continue at least till January 16. Earlier, the Congress party decided to postpone its big rallies in Uttarakhand, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Goa owing to the Omicron scare.

However, it is pertinent to note that former Congress CM Harish Rawat continued to address rallies in multiple constituencies of Uttarakhand. Until now, the Election Commission of India has refused to bar political rallies citing that its role begins after the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct. On the other hand, the Union Health Ministry has passed the buck to the ECI for taking an appropriate decision.

Speaking to the media in Lucknow on December 30, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra said, "Whenever the election will be announced, this point will definitely be considered on how the big rallies will be managed and whether digital rallies or digital communication will have to be increased. When elections are announced, detailed guidelines will be released. It is a dynamic situation."

Congress & AAP seek inroads in Uttarakhand

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly election, the Harish Rawat-led Congress government lost power after BJP won 57 seats in the 70-member House. Thereafter, Trivendra Singh Rawat served as the Chief Minister of the state until 9 March, when he resigned because of a "collection decision" taken by the BJP top brass. His successor and Lok Sabha MP Tirath Singh Rawat's tenure as the CM was also short-lived and was replaced by Pushkar Singh Dhami as the Election Commission was unlikely to conduct a by-election owing to the COVID-19 situation.

AAP has tried to make inroads in the state in the last few months with a mass outreach campaign titled 'Uttarakhand me bhi Kejriwal', increasing online presence besides regular visits by high-profile leaders such as Manish Sisodia. However, non-BJP and non-Congress parties have failed to make any gains in Uttarakhand so far which is evident from the failure of Uttarakhand Kranti Dal, SP and BSP. While AAP has declared Colonel (retd.) Ajay Kothiyal as its CM face, Congress is yet to confirm whether Harish Rawat will be projected as its Chief Ministerial candidate.