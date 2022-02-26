Uttarakhand BJP Asks Congress To Apologise Over 'fake' Video Shared By Harish Rawat

The Uttarakhand unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded a public apology from the Indian National Congress for making a "fake" video viral which purportedly showed tampering of postal ballots. The clip allegedly showed a man wearing a military uniform tampering with the postal ballots.

In a statement, Uttarakhand BJP media-in-charge said, "The Kumaon regiment in an official reply to the Election Commission has said that the video is not from any of the army units in Pithoragarh district."

He said that the reply of the Kumaon regiment to the Election Commission (EC) made it clear that the grand old party was insulting the armed forces by saying that the video was of some army unit.

The Congress candidate from Pithoragarh's Didihat had lodged a complaint with the state police earlier suspecting that the clip was of an army unit located in the constituency.

The video was shared by senior Congress leader Harish Rawat on Twitter with the caption: "I am making a small video viral for everyone's information. In this, how one person is ticking all votes at one army centre and even signing for all the people, see a sample of that, will the Election Commission want to take cognizance of it?"

A delegation led by Congress state chief Ganesh Godiyal had also formally urged Uttarakhand chief electoral officer Saujanya to examine the video. The CEO had then sought a reply from the Pithoragarh District Magistrate on it after talking to officers at army units in the area.

Uttarakhand Elections

In the 2017 Uttarakhand elections, the Harish Rawat-led Congress government lost power after BJP triumphed 57 seats in the 70-member House. Thereafter, Trivendra Singh Rawat served as the Chief Minister of the state until 9 March, when he resigned because of a "collective decision" taken by the BJP top brass. His successor and Lok Sabha MP Tirath Singh Rawat's tenure as the CM was also short-lived and was replaced by Pushkar Dhami as the Election Commission was unlikely to conduct a by-election owing to the COVID-19 situation.

While AAP declared Colonel (retd.) Ajay Kothiyal as its CM face, Congress did not project either Harish Rawat or any other leader as its Chief Ministerial candidate. Some of the key Congress candidates include Harish Rawat (Lalkuwa), LoP Pritam Singh (Chakrata), Uttarakhand Congress president Ganesh Godiyal (Srinagar) and Bhuwan Chandra Kapri (Khatima). Moreover, the former CM's daughter and All India Mahila Congress general secretary Anupama Rawat contested the polls from the Haridwar Rural constituency. The votes will be counted on March 10.