Uttarakhand BJP Legislative Party To Meet In Dehradun Tomorrow Amid Suspense Over CM Face

As the Uttarakhand state waits to learn about the BJP- government formation, acting Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said that BJP Legislative Party will meet on March 21 in Dehradun and a decision will be made on the government formation. Speaking to the reports after a crucial BJP legislature party meeting at Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence, Dhami said the procedure for government formation is underway and the BJP central leadership will take a decision on the next leader of the legislature party in Uttarakhand.

Caretaker CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "Uttarakhand BJP Legislative Party will meet tomorrow evening in Dehradun. I am leaving for Dehradun now".

Alongside Dhami, the state unit BJP chief Madan Kaushik, and former Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', reached Amit Shah's residence in the national capital on Sunday to discuss government formation in Uttarakhand. It is learned that the BJP President JP Nadda and other party leaders including BL Santhosh and Uttarakhand minister Satpal Maharaj marked their presence in the meeting held at the residence of Shah.

"The procedure for government formation is underway...the BJP central leadership will take a decision (on CM face)," Dhami said at Uttarakhand Bhawan in Delhi.

In a related update, BJP state president Madan Kaushik has confirmed that all newly-elected members of the Legislative Assembly in Uttarakhand will take oath on Monday at 11 am in Vidhan Sabha.

Uttarakhand Election Results

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a comfortable victory in Uttarakhand to retain power by winning 47 seats, 11 more than the required majority in the 70-seat assembly.

Dhami lost elections against Congress candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri from the Khatima Assembly seat, as he succeeded to get a total of 41,598 votes with a vote share of 44.8 percent. Congress candidate who got 48,177 with a huge vote share of 51.89 percent, won the seat by a margin of over 6,500 votes.

Several MLAs, including Ganesh Joshi and Arvind Pandey, have given their consent for the name of Dhami as the leader of the legislature party. Till now seven MLAs of the BJP have offered Dhami to vacate their Assembly seats for him to contest for re-election get elected to the House.

