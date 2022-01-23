Uttarakhand CM Dhami Claims 'Rawat May Not Contest Polls'; Ex-CM Absent From 1st List

As Congress released its first list of 53 candidates, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday, claimed that ex-CM Harish Rawat may not contest for polls. Talking to ANI, Dhami claimed that Rawat is distancing himself from the polls and hence was not listed as one of the candidates. 70-seat Uttarakhand Assembly goes to polls on February 14 and results will be declared on March 10.

Dhami: 'Harish Rawat may not contest polls'

"Harish Rawat ji may himself not contest polls, hence he has not included his name in the list of candidates. We have prepared well and will win over 60 seats," said Dhami. Talking about his own constituency - Khatima, he added, "This (Khatima) is also called mini India. I along with the PM's leadership did many developmental works". Dhami will file for nomination on January 27.

Congress releases 53 candidates

On Saturday, Congress' first list of 53 candidates for the Uttarakhand election was announced and former CM Harish Rawat did not feature in it. As the party is yet to name a candidate in Haridwar Rural, speculation is rife that Rawat might be fielded from here. Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Uttarakhand Assembly Pritam Singh will contest from Chakrata where he has won 5 times in the past.

On the other hand, Uttarakhand Congress president Ganesh Godiyal has been again pitted against Minister Dhan Singh Rawat in the Srinagar constituency. Ex-BJP MLAs Yashpal Arya and his son Sanjeev who joined Congress on October 11, 2021, have been given a ticket from Bajpur and Nainital respectively. However, Congress snubbed former BJP Minister Harak Singh Rawat by not naming him as the candidate from his constituency Kotdwar. As per sources, his daughter-in-law Anukriti Gusain is in contention to contest from the Landsdowne seat.

Uttarakhand poll campaign

Eyeing to make inroads in the hilly state, AAP has rallied behind the Devasthanam board protests - with priests demanding disbanding the Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board. Congress too has slammed PM Modi's recent visit to Kedarnath which was live telecasted across India, terming it an insult. AAP has vowed to develop Uttarakhand as the spiritual capital of the world, fielding Col. Kothiyal as its CM face. Imbibing the Delhi model, Kejriwal has offered to deliver 300 units free electricity, waiving off old electricity bills, free electricity for farmers and 24x7 electricity.

45-year-old Pushkar Singh Dhami took over as the new Uttarakhand CM after Tirath Singh Rawat resigned citing 'constitutional constraints'. Dhami, the Khatima MLA, has served as the State President of the BJP youth wing BYJM and a close aide of outgoing CM Rawat and Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari. Rawat replaced Trivendra Singh Rawat in March 2021, ten days before the completion of his govt's 4 years, amid resentment among cabinet members.