Uttarakhand CM Dhami Meets Gen Rawat's Brother; Says He'll Fulfill CDS' Dreams For State

On Wednesday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met the brother of late Chief of Defence Staff (CSD) General Bipin Rawat, Colonel Vijay Rawat (Retd.), in New Delhi. Taking to Twitter, CM Dhami lauded the General's service and dedication towards the Nation. CDS Rawat, who hailed from Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand, died in a helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8, 2021.

CM Dhami meets General Rawat's brother

Dhami tweeted, "Today in Delhi, met Col. Vijay Rawat Ji, brother of the first CDS of the country and the pride of Uttarakhand Late Bipin Rawat Ji. We salute the service to the nation done by Bipin Rawat Ji and his family. I will always work to make Uttarakhand according to their dreams." The meeting comes in the run-up to the assembly elections in the state, which are scheduled to be held in a single phase on February 14.

आज दिल्ली में देश के प्रथम CDS और उत्तराखण्ड के अभिमान स्वर्गीय श्री बिपिन रावत जी के भाई कर्नल विजय रावत जी से भेंट की। बिपिन रावत जी व उनके परिवार द्वारा की गई राष्ट्रसेवा को हमारा नमन है। मैं सदैव उनके सपनों के अनुरूप उत्तराखण्ड बनाने हेतु कार्य करता रहूंगा। pic.twitter.com/iACim4sNqG — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) January 19, 2022

'Will Work on CDS Rawat's Dream for Uttarakhand':CM Pushkar Dhami

After the meeting with Gen Rawat's brother, Dhami briefed the media and stated, "I came to meet him personally as we have had really close relations with the late CDS and his family. Gen Rawat had big dreams for our state Uttarakhand and we are going to take his initiatives, thoughts, and dreams forward".

India loses CDS Rawat in IAF helicopter crash

CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika along with 12 other officers died in an IAF helicopter crash while they were travelling to Wellington Staff College where the CDS was to deliver a lecture. Communication with the IAF Mi-17V5 chopper was lost 7 minutes before the tragic crash that happened near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, only a few minutes away from the destination. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had briefed both Houses of Parliament that Sulur Air Base Air Traffic Control lost contact with the Mi-17 V5 Helicopter at about 12:08 p.m, barely a few minutes before its scheduled landing. In a span of a few minutes, the Mi-17 V5 aircraft carrying the personnel crashed in the forest area of the Coonoor taluk.

On January 14, the IAF released an official statement and informed, "The Tri-Services Court of Inquiry into the Mi-17 V5 accident on 08 Dec 21 has submitted its preliminary findings. The inquiry team analysed the Flight Data Recorder and Cockpit Voice Recorder besides questioning all available witnesses to determine the most probable cause of the accident. The Court of Inquiry has ruled out mechanical failure, sabotage, or negligence as a cause of the accident. The accident was a result of entry into clouds due to an unexpected change in weather conditions in the valley. This led to spatial disorientation of the pilot resulting in Controlled Flight into Terrain. Based on its findings, the Court of Inquiry has made certain recommendations which are being reviewed."

(IMAGE: PTI/@PUSHKARDHAMI-TWITTER)