Uttarakhand CM Dhami Slams Congress, Assures BJP's Win; 'Election Between Kaam & Karnama'

Ahead of the 2022 Uttarakhand polls, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday stated that the upcoming election in the state is based on BJP's development works and Congress' misdeeds. He claimed that this year's election is a contest between 'Kaam' and their (Congress) 'Karnama' as everyone has witnessed what the previous government did when they were in the power before 2017. "We will highlight the development works in this election done by our government under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi", added Dhami.

'Election between our 'Kaam' & their 'Karnama': Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Pushkar Singh Dhami further assured that BJP will follow all the COVID-19 protocols issued by the Election Commission regarding the polls and stated that the party will retain power with the majority. Uttarakhand will go to the Assembly polls in a single phase on February 14.

CM Dhami eyes 60+ seats out of 70 in Uttarakhand

CM Dhami exuded confidence in the BJP to form the government again in the state by gaining massive support from the public. Raised the slogan, ‘60 Paar is Baar,’ BJP leader touted his conviction in retaining power in the coming polls after winning by a resounding majority, (winning 60+ seats in 70 member assembly.) CM Dhami further apprised that, “Ever since we rose to power, we have devoted every moment in the service of the public. Development Work is being done under many schemes in the state. Uttarakhand is PM Modi's favourite state. The people of Uttarakhand are aware that we are dealing with Coronavirus efficiently, under the odd geographical conditions.”

Uttarakhand Election 2022

The Election Commission of India has announced the dates for upcoming assembly polls in Uttarakhand and 4 other states on Saturday. As per the announcement, elections for the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly will be held in one phase on February 14, 2022. Furthermore, the counting of the votes will take place on March 10, 2022.

Issue of Notification: January 21

Last Date of Nomination: January 28

Scrutiny of Nomination: January 29

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: January 31

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has been eyeing to be voted back to power while Congress has been standing as its main opposition followed by the debutant Aam Aadmi Party also looking forward to coming victorious. The BJP will be looking to overcome the fact that it has changed 3 CMs in the last year - Trivendra Singh Rawat, Tirath Singh Rawat and now Pushkar Singh Dhami.

