Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami Resigns; Union Min Piyush Goyal & Pradhan Named BJP Observers

On Friday, Pushkar Singh Dhami tendered his resignation as the Chief Minister to Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General (retired) Gurmit Singh. While BJP created history to win a second consecutive term in Uttarakhand, Dhami lost the election from Khatima. Speaking to the media after leaving the Raj Bhawan, he revealed that the Governor had asked him to continue as the caretaker CM until a new government is sworn in.

Pushkar Dhami said, "Since we've received a new mandate and this tenure is complete I gave my resignation, along with that of the Cabinet, to Governor. He told me to continue until the new government is sworn in. We've received the love of people and saw unprecedented results."

As per sources, BJP has appointed Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Dharmendra Pradhan as observers who will reach the state very soon. Sources divulged that both these observers will take the opinion of the newly-elected MLAs to ascertain their choice for the CM's post. The BJP high command will take a final call in this regard amid speculation that Dhami still stands a chance to remain the Chief Minister.

BJP pulls off surprise win in Uttarakhand

All 70 seats in Uttarakhand went to the polls in a single phase on February 14. Congress was seeking to take advantage of the fact that BJP had changed two CMs within a span of 4 months in 2021. Trivendra Singh Rawat served as the Chief Minister of the state until March 9, 2021, when he resigned because of a collective decision taken by the BJP top brass. His successor and Lok Sabha MP Tirath Singh Rawat's tenure as the CM was also short-lived and was replaced by Dhami in July as the Election Commission was unlikely to conduct a by-election owing to the COVID-19 situation.

While the exit polls showed a tight race between BJP and Congress, the former won a comfortable majority of 47 seats with a vote share of 44.33%. Though the vote share of the Sonia Gandhi-led party jumped from 33.5% in 2017 to 37.91%, its seat tally improved slightly from 11 to 19 seats. On the other hand, BSP bagged two seats despite having a marginal presence in the state. AAP failed to open its account with its CM face Colonel (retd.) Ajay Kothiyal losing to BJP's Suresh Singh Chauhan. While ex-CM Harish Rawat faced a humiliating loss in Lalkuwa, his daughter Anupama Rawat emerged victorious in Haridwar Rural.