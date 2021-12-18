Uttarakhand Congress To Hold Yatra From Late Gen Bipin Rawat's Village Ahead Of Polls

The Uttarakhand Congress on Friday announced that it will launch a ‘Yatra’ to honour soldiers killed in the line of duty including Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat. The party said that it will now hold ‘Veergram Parivartan Yatra’ from December 19. According to Congress, the three-day yatra will commence from the village of General Bipin Rawat, who recently died in an IAF helicopter crash.

Congress leader and former state chief minister Harish Rawat was addressing a press conference in Dehradun when he announced the Yatra. Rawat said that the three-day yatra will start from the village of General Bipin Rawat in the Garhwal division to honour him along with other soldiers who laid their lives for the country.

“We will start it from the village of General Bipin Rawat. All the leaders of the party will visit the families of all the martyrs in the state. Every leader has to mandatorily visit the village of some martyr. We will also begin from the village of General BC Joshi in Kumaon,” Harish Rawat said at the press conference.

During the media briefing, the Uttarakhand Congress leader also talked about the upcoming election in the state. Talking about the election manifesto of the party, the former CM said the Congress will take up issues related to farmers, youth, women, minorities and the state’s economic progress. “We will make welfare announcements for the slum dwellers, scheduled castes, scheduled tribes in the manifesto,” Rawat said. This comes ahead of the state polls which is scheduled to take place early next year.

Uttarakhand to name ‘Sainya Dham’ gate after CDS Gen Bipin Rawat

Earlier this week, the Uttarakhand government announced that the entry gate to the ‘Sainya Dham’ - a war memorial being built in Dehradun - will be named after India's first CDS General Bipin Rawat, who, along with 13 others, lost his life in a tragic helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on December 8. While 13 people including CDS Rawat, his wife, Madhulika, and 11 more Army personnel died on December 8, the lone survivor of the fatal crash, Group Captain Varun Singh, succumbed to injuries on Wednesday, December 15.

Coonoor locals urge govt to build memorial for CDS Rawat, others

Locals of Coonoor Wellington Cantonment in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district, have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. They have requested that a memorial be built in honour of India's first CDS General Bipin Rawat and other soldiers who lost their lives in a tragic IAF helicopter crash. They urged the government to build a monument at the accident site which belongs to the Tamil Nadu Revenue Department so that the people can pay their tributes to them. The letter added that the incident has caused grief among the public and in the place where the tragedy took place.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: ANI/ PTI