Uttarakhand: EC Initiates Case On Congress' Harish Rawat's Video Claiming Ballot Tampering

Following Congress general secretary Harish Rawat's video doing the rounds on social media, allegedly revealing ballot tampering, on Wednesday the Election Commission took cognisance of the complaint. Directing Pithoragarh Police to initiate a case regarding the rigging, the EC asked authorities to pen a written complaint on behalf of Congress candidate Pradeeppal from the Didihat Police Station for preliminary investigation. The complaint is pursuant to the 70-member

The polling for the 70-member state Assembly was held on February 14. The counting of votes would be held on March 10.

Pithoragarh Police said a case has been registered while a written complaint is submitted with the EC as well. Speaking to ANI, State Congress chief Ganesh Godiyal said that the police have lodged a complaint with the EC about the alleged rigging of the Uttarakhand Assembly election.

"A person has claimed impersonation, officials were scheduled to come to his house to take the vote but they did not arrive," Godiyal said.

Congress's Harish Rawat alleges foul play during Uttarakhand Assembly election

On Tuesday, Rawat shared a video on his official Twitter handle sharing, "I am making a small video viral for everyone's information. In this, how one person is ticking all votes at one army centre and even signing for all the people, see a sample of that, will the Election Commission want to take cognizance of it?

Upon being asked about the Tweet, Rawat's spokesman Surendra Kumar refused to share the source and claimed the video is taken in Uttarakhand itself. Subsequently, the Congress leaders termed the episode as a 'mockery of democracy' and urged the EC to take suo moto cognisance of the matter at hand.

BJP says video stems from 'Congress's frustration'

In addition, Leader of Opposition in the Uttarakhand Assembly Pritam Singh said, "In this video that makes a mockery of democracy, a man at an army centre is seen ticking and signing several posts ballot papers in favour of the party of his choice."

On the other hand, the BJP reacted to the tweet terming the incident as partys' frustration and stating that Congress is triggering controversies because it can see itself being defeated in the polls.

"The Congress is resorting to such tactics as it is aware that it has failed to mislead people. In the face of its imminent defeat, the party, talking earlier about manipulation of EVMs, is now talking about ballot papers. It shows the party's frustration," Pradesh BJP media in-charge Manveer Singh Chauhan told PTI.

The Army should be kept away from politics and Congress should avoid levelling such allegations without testing their authenticity, Chauhan added.