Uttarakhand Election 2022: Check Party Wise, Constituency Wise List Of Winning Candidates

The BJP steered for a second consecutive victory in the hilly state of Uttarakhand on Thursday, breaking the traditional trend of the state voting out the ruling party, however, the party faced a minor setback as Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lost from the Khatima assembly constituency.

The BJP has won 47 seats out of the total 70 seats according to Election Commission data, belying pollsters who had predicted a close race between the ruling party and the Congress, which has bagged just 19 seats. The BSP and independents have won two seats each.

List of winning candidates