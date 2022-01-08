Uttarakhand Election 2022: CM Dhami Sure BJP Will Retain Power; Eyes 60+ Seats Out Of 70

With the announcement of the 2022 Uttarakhand assembly election schedule Saturday, all political parties have braced themselves to rise to fight for victory. Welcoming the announcement of poll dates by the Election Commission, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami exuded confidence in the BJP to form the government again in the state by gaining massive support from the public.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami touts BJP will retain power with massive victory

Raising the BJP slogan, ‘60 paar is Baar,’ the saffron party leader touted his conviction in retaining power in the coming polls after winning by a resounding majority, (winning 60+ seats in 70 member assembly.) CM Dhami further apprised that, “Ever since we rose to power, we have devoted every moment in the service of the public. Development Work is being done under many schemes in the state. Uttarakhand is PM Modi's favourite state. The people of Uttarakhand are aware that we are dealing with Coronavirus efficiently, under the odd geographical conditions.”

On being asked about the COVID-19 situation in the hilly state, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami apprised that the state government had already announced stringent measures in view of the rapidly rising COVID cases across the state. CM Dhami further apprised that given the rising COVID cases, the cabinet had conducted a brief meeting on the issue and had announced a ban on public gatherings, political rallies and religious gatherings, protests. The cabinet has further made sure that the implementation of COVID appropriate behaviour and use of masks at public places is being monitored.

Uttarakhand Election 2022

The Election Commission of India has announced the dates for upcoming assembly polls in Uttarakhand and 4 other states on Saturday. As per the announcement, elections for the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly will be held in one phase on February 14, 2022. Furthermore, the counting of the votes will take place on March 10, 2022.

Issue of Notification: January 21

Last Date of Nomination: January 28

Scrutiny of Nomination: January 29

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: January 31

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has been eyeing to be voted back to power while Congress has been standing as its main opposition followed by the debutant Aam Aadmi Party also looking forward to coming victorious. The BJP will be looking to overcome the fact that it has changed 3 CMs in the last year - Trivendra Singh Rawat, Tirath Singh Rawat and now Pushkar Singh Dhami.



Image: ANI/ PTI