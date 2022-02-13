Uttarakhand Election: After UCC Vow, CM Dhami Promises Strict Anti-conversion Law By BJP

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said that strict laws on matters of love jihad will be brought if the Bharatiya Janata Party is voted to power in the upcoming state elections. Addressing a public event in Rudrapur, Dhami mentioned that the accused will be sentenced to 10 years imprisonment if found guilty under the 'love jihad law' or anti-conversion law.

“We will provide three free LPG cylinders to the poor in a year. Pregnant women will be given Rs 40,000. Senior citizens’ pensions will be increased to Rs 3,600. There will be strict laws in love jihad, the accused will be sentenced to 10 years of jail.”

Several BJP-led states including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Gujarat have already passed an anti-conversion law that outlaws religious conversion solely for the purpose of marriage.

CM Dhami promises to implement the Uniform Civil Code

Earlier in the day, Dhami had announced that the BJP would implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) soon after forming government in the state. Dhami said that his party will ensure the implementation of UCC for the welfare of the state and to enhance social harmony.

"Soon after its swearing-in, new BJP govt will form a committee to prepare a draft of Uniform Civil Code in the state. This UCC will provide for same laws regarding marriages, divorce, land-property and inheritance for all people, irrespective of their faith" the CM said.

A UCC is a comprehensive set of common laws governing personal matters like marriage, divorce, adoption, succession, and others. At present, every religion has its own personal law. The aim of UCC is to ensure equality. However, the move is opposed by several Opposition parties in the state.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that UCC must be voluntary and not mandatory as suggested by Dr. BR Ambedkar. He dismissed BJP's promise as an election gimmick saying 'BJP is losing in Uttarakhand'.

Congress MP and senior lawyer Kapil Sibal also scoffed at the announcement saying, “Please don’t embarrass your party and yourself when you make announcements about implementing the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand if BJP comes to power."

The stage is set for Assembly elections in Uttarakhand as campaigning in the state came to an end on Saturday. The states will go to Assembly polls in a single phase on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With inputs from agency)