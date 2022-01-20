Uttarakhand Election: BJP Releases Candidates For 59 Seats; Dhami To Contest From Khatima

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday announced candidates for 59 of the 70 seats for the upcoming Uttarakhand Assembly elections. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is all set to contest the 2022 polls from Khatima, while BJP president Madan Kaushik will fight from Haridwar.

The announcement was made by state election-in-charge Prahlad Joshi in a press conference in New Delhi. The names were reportedly finalised in BJP's Central Parliamentary Board meeting held on January 19.

Details of BJP candidates for Uttarakhand election

The list released for the 59 seats features five women candidates while 10 sitting MLAs have been denied a ticket. When it comes to Ministers in the cabinet, Dhan Singh Rawat has been fielded from Srinagar and PWD Minister, Tourism, Culture, and Irrigation Satpal Maharaj has been fielded from Chaubattakhal. The names of the remaining 11 seats will be announced later. Here are some of the candidates fielded by the saffron party:

Pushkar Singh Dhami from Khatima

Durgeshwar Lal from Purola (SC)

Kedar Singh Rawat from Yamunotri

Mahendra Bhatt from Badrinath

Bhopal Ram Tamta from Tahrali (SC)

Pritam Singh Panwar from Dhanualti

Trilok Singh Cheema from Kashipur

Vinod Chamoli from Dharampur

Savita Kapoor from Dehradun Cantt

Ganesh Joshi from Mussoorie

Premchand Aggarwal from Rishikesh

Madan Kaushik from Haridwar

Pradip Batra from Roorkee

Kunwarani Devyani from Khanpur

Swami Yatishwaranand from Haridwar (Rural)

Rajkumar Pori from Pauri (SC)

Dileep Singh Rawat from Lansdowne

Sarita Arya from Nainital (SC)

Kailash Sharma from Almora

Ram Singh Kalra from Bhimtal

Diwan Singh Bisht from Ramnagar

Uttarakhand Elections 2022

The elections in the state will take place in a single phase on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. In the 2017 polls, Harish Rawat-led Congress lost to the BJP. The saffron party won 57 seats in the 70-member House while the grand old party managed only 11 seats and other parties got the remaining two seats.

Following the victory, Trivendra Singh Rawat was named the Chief Minister- a post which he held until 9 March 2021. He was replaced by Tirath Singh Rawat, whose tenure at the top post was short-lived and was replaced by Pushkar Singh Dhami.