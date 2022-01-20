Last Updated:

Uttarakhand Election: BJP Releases Candidates For 59 Seats; Dhami To Contest From Khatima

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is all set to contest the Uttarakhand polls from Khatima, while BJP president Madan Kaushik will fight from Haridwar.

Ananya Varma
uttarakhand elections

Image: ANI


The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday announced candidates for 59 of the 70 seats for the upcoming Uttarakhand Assembly elections. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is all set to contest the 2022 polls from Khatima, while BJP president Madan Kaushik will fight from Haridwar.

The announcement was made by state election-in-charge Prahlad Joshi in a press conference in New Delhi. The names were reportedly finalised in BJP's Central Parliamentary Board meeting held on January 19.

Details of BJP candidates for Uttarakhand election

The list released for the 59 seats features five women candidates while 10 sitting MLAs have been denied a ticket. When it comes to Ministers in the cabinet, Dhan Singh Rawat has been fielded from Srinagar and PWD Minister, Tourism, Culture, and Irrigation Satpal Maharaj has been fielded from Chaubattakhal. The names of the remaining 11 seats will be announced later. Here are some of the candidates fielded by the saffron party: 

  • Pushkar Singh Dhami from Khatima
  • Durgeshwar Lal from Purola (SC)
  • Kedar Singh Rawat from Yamunotri
  • Mahendra Bhatt from Badrinath
  • Bhopal Ram Tamta from Tahrali (SC)
  • Pritam Singh Panwar from Dhanualti
  • Trilok Singh Cheema from Kashipur
  • Vinod Chamoli from Dharampur
  • Savita Kapoor from Dehradun Cantt
  • Ganesh Joshi from Mussoorie
  • Premchand Aggarwal from Rishikesh
  • Madan Kaushik from Haridwar
  • Pradip Batra from Roorkee
  • Kunwarani Devyani from Khanpur
  • Swami Yatishwaranand from Haridwar (Rural)
  • Rajkumar Pori from Pauri (SC)
  • Dileep Singh Rawat from Lansdowne
  • Sarita Arya from Nainital (SC)
  • Kailash Sharma from Almora
  • Ram Singh Kalra from Bhimtal
  • Diwan Singh Bisht from Ramnagar

Uttarakhand Elections 2022

The elections in the state will take place in a single phase on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. In the 2017 polls, Harish Rawat-led Congress lost to the BJP. The saffron party won 57 seats in the 70-member House while the grand old party managed only 11 seats and other parties got the remaining two seats.

Following the victory, Trivendra Singh Rawat was named the Chief Minister- a post which he held until 9 March 2021. He was replaced by Tirath Singh Rawat, whose tenure at the top post was short-lived and was replaced by Pushkar Singh Dhami.

First Published:
