Uttarakhand Election: Chhattisgarh CM Exudes Confidence In Cong's Win, Slams Ruling BJP

With only hours to the counting of votes in Uttarkhand Election 2022, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that he was confident of his party forming the government in the state. The Chhattisgarh CM exuded confidence in his party and said that Congress will form a majority government in the state. He further accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of influencing MLAs in the past.

Speaking ahead of the counting day, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel also commented on the leadership situation in the state and said that the Congress party’s MLAs and high command will make the final decision. “We'll form govt with majority in Uttarakhand. MLAs will choose their leader and the party's high command will decide it,” Baghel said in Dehradun.

Further accusing the ruling BJP of influencing MLAs in the past, he said, “BJP in the past has tried to break MLAs through money and by using its agencies. We'll ensure this doesn't happen.” The Chhattisgarh CM’s comments came after incumbent Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami exuded confidence of a BJP win in the state.

CM Dhami confident of BJP's victory

Following the release of exit polls for the Uttarakhand election 2022 on Monday, March 7, incumbent CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said that he was confident about the BJP forming the government in the state. Exuding confidence in forming the government once again, Dhami said that the party will win more seats than predicted by the exit polls. He further claimed that the people of Uttarakhand has given a ‘certificate’ for the development the BJP government has brought in the state.

Exit Polls for Uttarakhand Election 2022

According to P-MARQ exit polls, the BJP is expected to get 35-39 seats, whereas their primary competitor, the Congress Party is expected to give a strong fight winning 28-34 seats in Uttarakhand. Debutant Aam Aadmi Party might not even open their account or get a maximum of three seats in the recently concluded elections, according to P-MARQ.

The saffron party is expected to get 39.8% of the total vote share and the Indian National Congress is expected to get 38.4% of the total vote share in Uttarakhand. Aam Aadmi Party and others are expected to get 12.1% and 9.1% respectively in the Uttarakhand elections, according to the P-MARQ exit polls.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: PTI