Uttarakhand Election: CM Dhami Aims Dig At Cong; Says 'they Are Fighting Among Themselves'

Ahead of the Uttarakhand election, Chief Minister of Uttrakhand and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pushkar Singh Dhami took a dig at the grand old Congress party saying that their party is not capable of ruling Uttrakhand as they are fighting amongst themselves.

"There is no competition from the Opposition as they are busy fighting among themselves. They are clashing among themselves," said Dhami.

Congress party released a fresh third list after making changes in the first two lists changing ex-Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Harish Singh Rawat's seat from Ramnagar to Lalkuwa. Along with Harish Singh, seats of four other leaders was also changed. The changes came after infighting between one of Congress' working presidents Ranjeet Rawat and ex-Chief Minister Harish Rawat.

Pushkar Singh Dhami urged people to vote for the double engine government so that the state and centre can co-ordinate and synchronise better with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and pace up the development in the state.

"Elect a government that can work in sync with Prime Minister Narendra Modi so that we will work for the development of Uttarakhand," he said.

Praising the Prime Minister, he said that he has learned the skill of converting challenges into opportunities while campaigning in home constituency Khatim.

"Just like the rest of the state, I am getting the support from my home constituency too. So even the challenge is looking like an opportunity," CM said.

While addressing a 'Vijay Sankalp' rally in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said, "We are constructing highways & airports here. Under ‘Parvat Mala’, ropeway connectivity will be provided in remote areas via the national ropeway development programme. New medical colleges & degree colleges will be opened" he said.

"Several Bengali families live here. I want to congratulate Pushkar Singh Dhami that they decided to remove 'Poorvi Pakistan' mention from caste certificates of rehabilitated Bengalis" said the Prime Minister.

Uttrakhand elections

People of Uttrakhand will go to vote for the candidate of their choice on Monday, February 14. The results for the poll will be released on March 10 along with four other poll-bound states.

Input: ANI

Image: @pushkardhami/ Twitter