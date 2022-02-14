Uttarakhand Election: CM Dhami Casts His Vote From Khatima, Highlights BJP's Work In State

While voting is currently underway for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also voted at a polling booth in the Khatima constituency from where he is also contesting elections. Dhami was accompanied by his wife Geeta Dhami and his mother Vishna Devi and was seen posing for photos after casting their votes.

Speaking to Republic after casting his vote, the chief minister while making an appeal to the people to cast their votes outlined the efforts made by the BJP government in the state for the people. "This time, we have taken the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the people by providing vaccinations and ration to all, extended government packages to every person, and provided LPG cylinders to households while the opposition has done nothing", he said.

#UttarakhandElection2022 | All our schemes have provided a shield for the people of Uttarakhand; the public knows very well who can work for the development of the state. I'm sure that the Uttarakhand public will bring BJP on 60+ seats: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, in Khatima pic.twitter.com/n0sUXwmF7O — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 14, 2022

He was also seen speaking to the media outside the polling booth and exuded confidence that the people in Uttarakhand will bring BJP on 60+ seats. He said, "All our schemes have provided a shield for the people of Uttarakhand; the public knows very well who can work for the development of the state."

The Uttarakhand chief minister also took to his official Twitter handle and appealed to all the citizens to make the right use of their voting rights and choose a developmental government in the state.

All about the Uttarakhand Assembly elections

While CM Pushkar Singh Dhami will be contesting elections from the Khatima constituency, the polls on Monday will decide the fate of a closely fought battle between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress. A total of 632 candidates are contesting across the state's 70 constituencies in 13 districts. While more than 82 lakh voters are estimated to cast their votes for choosing the representatives for the 70-member state Assembly, a total of 11,447 polling booths have been installed across the state.

Apart from that, security measures are also heightened and forces have been deployed in every part of the state. Informing of the same, Uttarakhand chief electoral officer Soujanya told ANI that the law and order situation is peaceful and forces are deployed everywhere as planned.

