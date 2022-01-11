Uttarakhand Election: CM Dhami Confident Of Win; Avers 'people Know Cong's Black Deeds'

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami exuded confidence about BJP winning the Assembly elections once again. Listing the development works during the BJP government's tenure, he asserted that Congress did not stand a chance owing to their misgovernance.

Taking a dig at the Sonia Gandhi-led party, Dhami contended that many of its leaders had not supported the creation of Uttarakhand as a separate state. Apart from Congress whose campaign is being spearheaded by ex-CM Harish Rawat, AAP is also seeking to make inroads in the poll-bound state.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami remarked, "Work on several schemes has been undertaken at the state and the Centre in the last 5-7 years. Works have been carried out for the welfare of the people. Projects worth Rs.1 lakh crore have been approved. People had seen the condition of the roads in the previous regimes. People are witnessing the situation today. The road network includes the Delhi-Dehradun, Delhi-Haridwar, roads going up to Char Dham, or the Tanakpur-Pithoragarh highway."

"People have witnessed the vaccination done in the state and the pace at which facilities such as oxygen plants, concentrators, cylinders, ICU beds have been augmented. We have also worked on many schemes such as Vatsalya, Mukhyamantri Sarozgar scheme, etc. Those people who were not in favour of the interests of the people of Uttarakhand, did not even give a single statement to demand that Uttarakhand should be made a state are now evoking Uttarakhandiyat as the elections are coming. The people of Uttarakhand know the black deeds of Congress and the deeds of the Congress government," he added.

Uttarakhand elections

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the Harish Rawat-led Congress government lost power after BJP won 57 seats in the 70-member House. Thereafter, Trivendra Singh Rawat served as the Chief Minister of the state until 9th March, when he resigned because of a collective decision taken by the BJP top brass.

His successor and Lok Sabha MP Tirath Singh Rawat's tenure as the CM was also short-lived and was replaced by Pushkar Singh Dhami as the Election Commission was unlikely to conduct a by-election owing to the COVID-19 situation.

As per the election schedule announced by the Election Commission of India on January 8, the state will go to the polls on February 14, whereas the counting of votes shall take place on March 10.

With 82,38,187 registered voters on the electoral rolls, the polling stations have been increased to 11,647. In view of the COVID-19 situation, all physical rallies and roadshows have been banned until January 15 and the polling time has been increased by 1 hour.